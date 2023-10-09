UN chief 'upset' by news of Israel's siege of Gaza

"I remind Israel that military operations must be carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law."

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, while recognizing Israel's "legitimate concerns for its security", said he was "deeply upset" by the Israeli authorities' announcement of the "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip.

Antonio Guterres told reporters discussed during a briefing- describing the “unprecedented events in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

"Civilians must be respected and protected at all times. Civilian infrastructure must never be a target," he insisted, noting that health infrastructure, apartment buildings and schools had been hit by Israeli missiles in Gaza.

"I am deeply distressed by the "Israel's announcement today of a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, nothing will be allowed in, no electricity, no food or fuel."

The UN Secretary General has often been accused of anti-Israeli bias. On Sunday he released a statement of his "shock" by the Hamas attacks, and called for the immediate release of hostages.

After officially declaring itself at war against Hamas, the day after the terrorist organization's attacks which left more than 900 dead and 2,600 injured on its territory, Israel declared a siege on the Gaza Strip, and announced that his reprisal operations “were only just beginning.”