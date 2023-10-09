LIVEBLOG: Israeli death toll at 900, Western support pours in as war wages with Hamas

White House and Eiffel Tower are some landmarks lit with Israel's flag, as the world grieves the massive loss of life, including over 30 international nationals

Israel entered its fourth day of war with various Palestinian terror groups, following a surprise multi-front assault in the south, led by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. The aerial attack included sophisticated drone attacks on IDF positions, paragliders penetrating into Israeli territory, and rubber boats landing on the shores.

On Monday, attacks were carried out on the northern border, resulting in at least one dead Israeli. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) claimed reasonability for three terrorists that infiltrated from Lebanon.

Since the attack, the northern border with Lebanon has seen multiple clashes, with both sides not wanting to involve Hezbollah in the confrontations, however, at least 3 of the Lebanese terror group's members were killed.

At the outbreak of the war, on Saturday, Palestinian infiltrators breached the border fence and streams of terrorists in jeeps armed with heavy machine guns started massacring civilians on the streets, and taking hostages back to the Gaza Strip.

The surprise assault left more than 900 dead, hundreds taken hostage, and thousands wounded, all from many different nationalities and ages.

It was later revealed that around 260 young men and women were massacred at an outdoor party. At another location in the south, the Palestinian terrorists carried out a rampage in Kibbutz Be'eri, killing over 100, including children, women and elderly.

"Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed in one day," Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated. And U.S. President Biden confirmed 11 Americans were killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The Wall Street Journal revealed, on Sunday night, that Iran was involved in the planning of the surprise Palestinian assault and gave final greenlit in early October. Though the Iranian government has denied this allegation.

Israel's Home Front Command has since instructed residents across the country to prepare fortified safe rooms with essential supplies for a minimum of three days, including a first aid kit, flashlight with batteries, food and water.

To catch up on the events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE.