LIVEBLOG: Israeli death toll at 900, Western support pours in as war wages with Hamas
White House and Eiffel Tower are some landmarks lit with Israel's flag, as the world grieves the massive loss of life, including over 30 international nationals
Israel entered its fourth day of war with various Palestinian terror groups, following a surprise multi-front assault in the south, led by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. The aerial attack included sophisticated drone attacks on IDF positions, paragliders penetrating into Israeli territory, and rubber boats landing on the shores.
On Monday, attacks were carried out on the northern border, resulting in at least one dead Israeli. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) claimed reasonability for three terrorists that infiltrated from Lebanon.
Since the attack, the northern border with Lebanon has seen multiple clashes, with both sides not wanting to involve Hezbollah in the confrontations, however, at least 3 of the Lebanese terror group's members were killed.
At the outbreak of the war, on Saturday, Palestinian infiltrators breached the border fence and streams of terrorists in jeeps armed with heavy machine guns started massacring civilians on the streets, and taking hostages back to the Gaza Strip.
The surprise assault left more than 900 dead, hundreds taken hostage, and thousands wounded, all from many different nationalities and ages.
It was later revealed that around 260 young men and women were massacred at an outdoor party. At another location in the south, the Palestinian terrorists carried out a rampage in Kibbutz Be'eri, killing over 100, including children, women and elderly.
"Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed in one day," Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated. And U.S. President Biden confirmed 11 Americans were killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel.
The Wall Street Journal revealed, on Sunday night, that Iran was involved in the planning of the surprise Palestinian assault and gave final greenlit in early October. Though the Iranian government has denied this allegation.
Israel's Home Front Command has since instructed residents across the country to prepare fortified safe rooms with essential supplies for a minimum of three days, including a first aid kit, flashlight with batteries, food and water.
Top American General tells Israeli counterpart that the U.S. stands behind Israel
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the top Israeli and American generals held a conversation to discuss the ongoing war.
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Q. Brown, had also publicly warned Iran "not to get involved," after speaking to his Israeli counterpart Harzi Halevi.
"We receive all the assistance from them - full intelligence synchronization to all the theaters of war and full operational coordination with United States Central Command forces," Hagari stated.
"The Americans have placed assets here with ships that can protect and carry aircraft. American deterrence against distant theaters is important," the IDF Spokesperson added.
Photographer Yaniv Zohar and his family were murdered by Hamas
Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday that photographer Yaniv Zohar and his family, a wife and two daughters, were murdered by Hamas terrorists.
Zohar was the second Israeli member of the press that was brutally murdered by the Palestinian terrorists, led by Hamas, from the massacre on Saturday.
Source tells i24NEWS the ICC could hold Palestinians accountable for war crimes
A senior source at the International Criminal Court (ICC) told i24NEWS there is a mechanism to hold the Palestinians accountable for war crimes under international law.
However, since Israel is not a signatory to the ICC (it signed the Rome Statute but didn’t ratify it), there may be obstacles. Although, in 2021, the court said it had jurisdiction over Israeli actions in Gaza during an operation in 2014.
In the present situation, the source said that the ICC is looking at this weekend’s attacks by Hamas, calling them “disturbing," but since Israel is not a signatory, charges would have to be brought by another country.
Germany, France, and the United States (a recent re-joiner to the ICC) could be one of the countries to bring charges on behalf of their citizens under “universal jurisdiction."
U.S. security officials offer briefing for American Jewish community
Senior U.S. security officials, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, will offer an online briefing for the American Jewish community, in light of the war in Israel and the international spillover.
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks with Israeli, French Foreign Ministers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinked continued a ceaseless diplomatic efforts surrounding the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, speaking with his French and Israeli counterparts on Monday night.
"Blinken spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen about continued coordination on Israel’s defense against Hamas’ terrorist attacks and work to secure the immediate release of all hostages," U.S. State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller posted on X (formerly).
In his call with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Hamas' latest attacks against Israel, Blinken reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense and our unwavering focus on halting Hamas’ attacks and securing the release of all hostages," Miller said about the latest of an ongoing effort to speak with U.S. and Israeli allies.
Security source tells i24NEWS the situation on southern border 'is not so clear'
A senior security source told i24NEWS that a previous statement by the IDF Spokesperson may be overconfident of the situation on Israel's southern border.
"It seems there were new infiltrations yesterday, terrorists are still hiding, the situation is still problematic in the area. Regarding new tunnels near the border, we are working hard to map the area and be sure 100 percent," the source told i24NEWS.
Following earlier warning of attacks, IDF updates on targets hit in Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson announced the airstrikes hit over 200 targets of the various terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.
A military infrastructure belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Khan Yunis, a Hamas warehouse of weapons stored in a mosque, and operational infrastructures were among the targets.
"In addition, the jets attacked an operational apartment of a Hamas operative in the anti-tank system, an infrastructure used by one of the organization's senior officials and a property that was used by the organization's operatives and located in a multi-story building," the IDF stated.
"The jets also attacked a mosque containing the operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas, another headquarters used by operatives of the anti-tank force of the terrorist organization and two additional operational apartments," it added.
IDF says Israel in full control of Gaza border, no new terrorist infiltrations
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson declared Tuesday a complete "100 percent" control of the southern border with Gaza, with no new infiltrations on Monday, noting that that terrorists may still be hiding out in Israeli territory.
In addition to regaining control of the southern communities, the IDF was also implementing measures to secure the border fence with the Gaza Strip.
IDF says it is carrying out widescale attack on Hamas positions in Gaza Strip
IDF updates on recent efforts in the communities and outposts around Gaza
"The fighters acted with courage and determination," the Israel Defense Forces statement began, "while evacuating the wounded who were hit."
"During the days of the battle, the fighters of the 401st Armored Brigade thwarted dozens of terrorists in the surrounding areas, evacuated many wounded and assisted in the rescue of the hostages in dozens of locations."
"Golani Brigade fighters and commanders have fought long and persistent firefights in recent days in a number of locations including Kissufim, Netiv HaTara and Nahal Oz, in which they regained control of the areas and neutralized terrorists."
"The 13th Battalion and the 51st Battalion were present at the first contact line from the beginning of the fighting and were joined by Golani Patrol, the 12th Battalion, training companies from the brigade training base and reserve forces of the brigade."
Top U.S. General warns Iran 'not to get involved'
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Q. Brown, warned Iran "not to get involved" with the war between Israel and Hamas.
The White House earlier said that Iran was already complicit, though the U.S. still did not have intelligence or evidence that Tehran was directly involved in the Palestinian attack led by the Hamas terror group.
Hamas attack kills seven Argentinian citizens, 15 are missing
Argentinian Foreign Minister Santiago Cafirero announced seven of his country's citizens were killed by the Hamas attack on Israeli territory, and 15 were missing, adding that about 625 people requested repatriation to Argentina.
White House lights up with blue and white in support of Israel
France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, and the United States joint statement
French President Emmanuel Macron released in the morning a join statement with Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, and the United States, in an "unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism."
"We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned," the statement started. "There is never any justification for terrorism."
"In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages.
Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasise that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.
All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike.
But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed.
Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region."
U.S. says it will respond to military add requests as quickly as possible
U.S. National Security Council advisor John Kirby said the White House expects more requests for security-related assistance from Israel, and that it will try to respond to them as quickly as possible.
The senior U.S. official choked back tears when he was interviewed by CNN, as the atrocities in Israel were being describe. "Sorry," Kirby said after a long moment in which he had difficulty speaking.
"It is very difficult to watch these sights, at the human price. And these are human beings: they are family members, friends, lovers, cousins, brothers and sisters. Yes, it is difficult."
Kirby later clarified that the U.S. had no intention of stationing American soldiers in Israel, and then spoke of the normalization efforts with Saudi Arabia.
"It is not possible to speculate at this stage how the efforts for normalization will be affected,' he stated, adding "I would not say that the attack by Hamas resulted in the halting of the talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia."