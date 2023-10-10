'Fauda' star Lior Raz posts video under rocket fire

When reality surpasses fiction: The hero of Fauda, Lior Raz, went to the southern city of Sderot to help families escape Hamas rockets

This time, the rockets were real. In a 20-second video posted by Lior Raz (better known as ‘Doron’) Monday evening, we see the actor ducking for cover in Sderot, the southern Israeli city that has been under heavy bombardment by Hamas rocket fire and was invaded by terrorists at the start of the combined attack.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711485146208047170 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The actor and creator of the hit Israeli show ‘Fauda’ went to the city, along with series co-creator Avi Issacharoff and Yohanan Plesner, the president of the think tank Israel Democracy Institute. They were volunteering with the group “Brothers in Arms” to help evacuate families to safer areas.

“Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner @yplesner and Avi @issacharoff , I headed down south to join hundreds of brave "brothers in arms" volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families,” Raz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Since 6:30 a.m. on Sunday October 7, the area of the Israeli border with Gaza has been particularly affected by the surprise war launched by Hamas. Hundreds of terrorists infiltrated into the area on Saturday and Sunday, while the city has been under continuous rocket fire for 3 days.