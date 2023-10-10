IDF General: 'It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield, it’s a massacre'

Israeli Major General Itai Veruv describes what he found as he led the Gaza border villages rescue mission, after Hamas brutally attacked

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Major General Itai Veruv described to i24NEWS the brutal scenes that awaited the Israeli forces, when they arrived to rescue Gaza border villages, after a Hamas terrorist attack.

“It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield, you see the babies, the mother, the father, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists killed them,” Veruv stressed.

“It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield, it’s a massacre,” the major general reiterated what he saw. “It’s a terror activity.”

“You can look about it yourself, it’s something that I’ve never seen in my life,” Veruv admitted, as journalists entered the area for the first time since it was cleared of Hamas terrorists.

“It’s something we used to imagine from our grandmothers, grandfathers in pogroms in Europe and other places,” the Israeli general recalled Jewish history that’s been full of deadly pogroms, when entire villages would often also be massacred.

“It’s not something that happened in new [sic] history],” Veruv said, after seeing the brutal violence, where whole families were murdered in their homes

Others who have seen the massacres called back to the Jewish people’s history, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog saying “not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed on one day.”

“As President of the State of Israel, I speak to you now from our capital city Jerusalem, under the dark shadow of war, as my nation continues to endure a savage attack from a cruel and inhumane enemy,” Herzog added in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

