Iran Supreme Leader: Tehran not involved in Hamas attack, but 'proud of Palestine'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responds to 'circulating rumors over the last two, three days, including those about Islamic Iran being behind this action'

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denied on Tuesday that his country was behind the massive attack launched by Hamas against Israel on Saturday, while reaffirming Iranian support "for Palestine.”

"Supporters of the Zionist regime and others have been circulating rumors over the last two, three days, including those about Islamic Iran being behind this action. They are false,” Khamenei declared, during a speech to a military academy.

The Ayatollah also asserted that Iran, the first country to welcome the Hamas offensive, was "kissing the hands of the Palestinians who planned the attack.”

“Iran is not responsible for the failure of Israeli intelligence,” he added.

While the U.S. continued to investigate whether or not Tehran was involved, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, with testimonies from Hamas members, that Iran had been helping the terrorist group plan its offensive since August, and had given the go-ahead for its launch a few days ago.

The Washington Post, on Tuesday, reported that the attacks against Israel had been planned as far back as 2022, and that such a sophisticated assault could not have been done without Iran’s help.

There are speculations that if the Islamic regime was behind the attack, it will be a decisive factor for the outcome of the war. If confirmed, Israel could decide to strike Iran directly. The United States could also get directly involved, since several Americans were killed or held hostage in the Gaza Strip.