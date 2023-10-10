It is still unclear if the National Unity party, or the opposition party Yesh Atid will join the deal

Parties making up Israel’s coalition government gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the green light Tuesday morning to set up an emergency unity government to conduct the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The agreement by the heads of the coalition parties was unanimous, Israeli media quoted a statement by Netayahu’s ruling Likud party as saying.

So far, no formal agreement has been reached with the National Unity party, led by Benny Gantz, to join the government. But a deal is said to be close.

Calls for such a government have grown since the Hamas attack on Saturday morning. In a speech Monday night, Netanyahu called for a unity government without preconditions.

Gantz, a former IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister, has said he wants a small war cabinet to be set up, to include representatives from his party, and with “real influence.”

There have been rumors that in the negotiations Gantz has said he will only agree to an emergency government if current coalition member parties Jewish Power (led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir) and Religious Zionism (led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich) are not included.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and coalition members celebrate the first reading vote on part of the justice reform bill in the Knesset, February 21, 2023

It is not yet clear whether other opposition parties, notably Yesh Atid led by Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid, will join the emergency government.