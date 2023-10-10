The two were key members high up in the ranks of Hamas, responsible for orchestrating terrorist activities against Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) dealt a severe blow to the leadership of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Among the targets were Zakaria Abu Ma'amr, a prominent figure in Hamas' Political Bureau, and Jawad Abu Shamala, the Minister of Economy for the group.

Zakaria Abu Ma'amr, a high-ranking member of Hamas' Political Bureau and the head of the Ministry of National Relations within the organization's Policy Bureau, was eliminated in the operation. He was widely recognized for his close association with Yahya Sinwar, another influential figure within Hamas. Abu Ma'amr's role as the head of the Ministry of National Relations involved incitement and actions against the sovereignty of the State of Israel, posing a direct threat to Israeli residents.

Furthermore, Abu Ma'amr's position within Hamas' senior forum allowed him to play a crucial role in the group's decision-making processes, including the planning and execution of activities aimed at undermining Israel's security.

In a separate operation, Jawad Abu Shamala, the Minister of Economy of Hamas, was targeted and eliminated by an IDF aircraft. As the Minister of Economy, Abu Shamala had been responsible for managing the organization's finances, allocating funds for both local and international terrorist activities. His extensive involvement in the group's financial operations made him a key figure in directing terrorism inside and outside the Gaza Strip.