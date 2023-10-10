IDF responds to rocket attacks with strikes on Hezbollah observation posts

15 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory towards northern Israel on Tuesday. All of these rockets landed in open fields, avoiding any casualties or damage to civilian areas.

In response to the rocket launches, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acted swiftly, both in defending against the rockets and targeting sources of the threat.

The IDF's Iron Dome air defense system successfully intercepted four of the incoming rockets, neutralizing them before they could pose a threat. The remaining ten rockets found their mark in uninhabited areas, further limiting the potential harm.

However, the IDF's response did not stop at defensive measures. A statement from the IDF spokesperson revealed that IDF tanks had launched attacks on two observation posts belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The situation remains volatile, and both sides of the border continue to be closely monitored by Israeli authorities and international organizations like the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). UNIFIL has called for restraint and is working with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, the border separating Lebanon and Israel, to de-escalate the situation.