Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt 'impassable'

IDF airstrike said to have damaged the crossing, the IDF back-tracks on earlier statement telling Gazans to leave

Early Tuesday morning, the Rafah crossing, Gaza's sole land exit to Egypt, faced Israeli airstrikes, further straining the already volatile situation in the region, as reported by The Washington Post.

Hamas confirmed that the strikes had rendered the crossing impassable.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later stated that they had targeted an underground weapons smuggling tunnel in the Rafah area on the Egypt-Gaza border but did not confirm or deny striking the crossing itself.

The bombing occurred shortly after the Israeli military issued a warning to Gazan officials operating the crossing. The Egyptian administrators on the Palestinian side were also alerted to imminent airstrikes and advised to evacuate promptly, according to Iyad Al-Bazm, spokesperson for the Hamas Ministry of Interior and National Security.

Earlier in the day, a senior IDF spokesman initially urged Gaza Strip residents to seek refuge in Egypt, but the military later clarified, stating, "There is no official call by Israel for residents of the Gaza Strip to exit into Egypt."