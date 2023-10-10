The Defense Minister toured Kibbutz Be'eri, where over 103 terrorist infiltrators slaughtered over 100 of the small community's residents

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Gaza border Tuesday. He arrived at the Gaza Brigade headquarters at Camp Re'im and conducted an assessment of the situation with several military officials.

Later, the Defense Minister of Defense arrived at Kibbutz Be'eri to survey the scene of destruction. Be'eri, which lies on the border with Gaza, was invaded by Hamas terrorists on Saturday morning. He met with soldiers from the Sheldeg unit, paratroopers and other units who fought in the region, commending them for their actions.

"You fought courageously and you acted in the spirit of the IDF exactly as it should. You resisted valiantly on the front lines, you hit many terrorists and saved lives. You saw with your own eyes against what we are fighting – against human animals – the Islamic State of Gaza,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711790876295307643 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Thanks to your heroic action in the defense mission, you will have the privilege of changing the reality here. You have seen the costs, and you will see the change. Hamas wanted change in Gaza, this will change 180 degrees from what they thought. They will regret this moment. Gaza will never return to what it was."

"I have seen many soldiers and I understand what you have gone through. Every fighter who sees comrades fall in battle, I understand the pain, the anger. There will not be a situation where Israeli children are killed in fields and Hamas continues to exist. I have lifted all restrictions - we kill everyone who fights us, we use all means," he continued.

"Whoever comes to behead, murder women, Holocaust survivors - we will eliminate him with all our force and without compromise. What we observed in the localities amounted to carnage, but on the spot battle, you have brilliantly triumphed. We are counting on you and thanks to the IDF, the State of Israel exists. We will return here, to Be'eri, in a few months, and the situation will be different. We will populate the kibbutz until the last meter, and what was in Gaza will be no more."

The IDF later confirmed the bodies of 103 terrorists had been found in Be'eri, where more than 100 residents were massacred in their homes.