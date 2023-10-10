"We will make sure the Jewish democratic state of Israel has the ability to defend itself today and tomorrow as it always has"

In a resolute address from the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden unequivocally denounced the recent terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas.

"In this moment, we must be crystal clear," Biden stated. "We stand with Israel."

The President expressed his deep distress over the brutality of the "vicious attacks," which he reported had resulted in the tragic loss of 1,000 Israeli lives and 14 American citizens. Additionally, Biden confirmed intelligence reports regarding American hostages in Gaza, underscoring his sympathy for all victims impacted by the violence.

Biden's remarks conveyed unwavering support for Israel's right to self-defense, asserting that the United States would ensure Israel had the necessary resources to protect itself. He emphasized that the attack triggered painful memories of past genocides for the Jewish community, reiterating the administration's firm stance in standing united with Israel.

The U.S. President stressed that Hamas's use of Palestinians as human shields was unacceptable and underscored Israel's duty to respond to such attacks, saying, "if this attack would have happened to America, I know we would have acted swiftly and strongly."

Biden assured ongoing communication with Israel and international partners and announced plans to replenish the Iron Dome defense system to safeguard Israeli cities and citizens.

"We will make sure the Jewish democratic state of Israel has the ability to defend itself today and tomorrow as it always has."

When speaking about the hostages captured by Hamas, Biden seemed to get a bit emotional as he said, "You all know these traumas never go away, there's still so many families desperately waiting to hear the fate of their loved ones, not knowing if they're alive or dead, or hostages." He disclosed that the U.S. had dispatched intelligence officials to aid in resolving the hostage situation.

Finally, Biden issued a stern warning to those looking to exploit Israel's vulnerability, reiterating the rejection of terrorism and the condemnation of 'indescribable' evil.