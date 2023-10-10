Israel's next war: Should a battle on the northern front be preemptive?

The nation is ready for the war effort. Israeli citizens no longer want a precarious security situation.

While fighting rages on Israel’s southern border with the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah is making moves to prepare its own offensive in the north. The recent sporadic rocket fire from southern Lebanon towards Israeli border towns and military bases could indicate preparations and suggest that the leader of Hezbollah is testing the waters.

More level-headed and insightful than his Hamas colleagues, Hassan Nasrallah is closely observing the actions of the IDF. If he detects the slightest hesitation, the slightest weak point, it risks emboldening him. The harder the IDF strikes in Gaza, the more it will dissuade Hezbollah from opening an additional front. It is true that, unlike Hamas, Hezbollah would not benefit from the element of surprise. But, on the other hand, the fact that the IDF is busy with heavy fighting in the south is an opportunity that will not present itself again soon.

One thing is certain: the IDF must assume the worst. And it must amass as many troops as possible along the Israeli border with Lebanon, but also Syria — where Hezbollah brigades and Shiite militia units supported by Iran are deployed. To which we must add the presence of Palestinian terrorist factions — Hamas, PFLP, Islamic Jihad — in the refugee camps of southern Lebanon. This hornet's nest is the next threat that Israel will have to face sooner or later. Perhaps even in the coming days, if its enemies decide to start hostilities.

So, should Israel once again wait for the enemy to take the initiative, or be proactive? Leave the residents of northern Israel at the mercy of Hezbollah’s threats just like we left those in the south exposed, for years, to the abuses of Hamas? Or take the lead and prevent what we are currently experiencing from happening again?

Hundreds of thousands of reservists have been called up. Armored vehicles and planes are deployed and in full action. The nation is ready for the war effort. Israeli citizens no longer want a precarious security situation. They want to be rid of these swords of Damocles being brandished above their heads. Everything is in place. In the event that Hezbollah refrains from attacking during the current war, the question arises whether, once the southern front is secure, the moment wouldn’t be conducive to a preventive and dissuasive offensive by the IDF to also secure the north. And delay, if not prevent, the next war.