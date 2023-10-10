In the previous day, there were attacks from Syrian and Lebanese territory, and U.S. President Joe Biden warned others not to join the conflict

Israel entered its fifth day of war after various Palestinian terror groups attacked, in a surprise multi-pronged assault led by Hamas, from the Gaza Strip. Wednesday came with Western support, with warnings for the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

Since Monday, attacks started on the northern border, originating from Lebanese and Syrian territory, and resulting in at least three dead Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and multiple wounded. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) claimed reasonability for the first assault, but Hezbollah later admitted to also firing on Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned both Iran and the Lebanese (Iranian-funded) Hezbollah to not enter the war between Israel and Hamas. The American leader also vowed strong support for the Israeli people, as well as a second aircraft carrier being sent to the area.

At the outbreak of the war, on Saturday, Palestinian infiltrators breached the border fence and streams of terrorists in jeeps armed with heavy machine guns started massacring civilians on the streets, and taking hostages back to the Gaza Strip.

The surprise assault left more than 1,200 dead, hundreds taken hostage, and thousands wounded, all from many different nationalities and ages.

It was later revealed that around 260 young men and women were massacred at an outdoor party. At another location in the south, the Palestinian terrorists carried out a rampage in Kibbutz Be'eri, killing over 100, including children, women and elderly. In a third location, at the Kibbutz Kfar Aza, over 200 were gunned down in their homes and incidents of beheaded children.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli soldiers remove bodies in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel.

"Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed in one day," Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated. In addition, Biden had confirmed 11 Americans were killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel, as well as others being taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip.

To catch up on the events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.