LIVEBLOG: IDF reveals Hamas terrorists 'had weapons for invasion' as the death toll crosses 1,200
In the previous day, there were attacks from Syrian and Lebanese territory, and U.S. President Joe Biden warned others not to join the conflict
Israel entered its fifth day of war after various Palestinian terror groups attacked, in a surprise multi-pronged assault led by Hamas, from the Gaza Strip. Wednesday came with Western support, with warnings for the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.
Since Monday, attacks started on the northern border, originating from Lebanese and Syrian territory, and resulting in at least three dead Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and multiple wounded. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) claimed reasonability for the first assault, but Hezbollah later admitted to also firing on Israel.
U.S. President Joe Biden warned both Iran and the Lebanese (Iranian-funded) Hezbollah to not enter the war between Israel and Hamas. The American leader also vowed strong support for the Israeli people, as well as a second aircraft carrier being sent to the area.
At the outbreak of the war, on Saturday, Palestinian infiltrators breached the border fence and streams of terrorists in jeeps armed with heavy machine guns started massacring civilians on the streets, and taking hostages back to the Gaza Strip.
The surprise assault left more than 1,200 dead, hundreds taken hostage, and thousands wounded, all from many different nationalities and ages.
It was later revealed that around 260 young men and women were massacred at an outdoor party. At another location in the south, the Palestinian terrorists carried out a rampage in Kibbutz Be'eri, killing over 100, including children, women and elderly. In a third location, at the Kibbutz Kfar Aza, over 200 were gunned down in their homes and incidents of beheaded children.
"Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed in one day," Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated. In addition, Biden had confirmed 11 Americans were killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel, as well as others being taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip.
To catch up on the events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.
Key takeaways from IDF Spokesperson update
- That 169 Israeli soldiers fell in the line of duty since the war erupted on Saturday.
- The IDF has attacked more senior Hamas operatives.
- There were 18 terrorists that infiltrated Israel and were killed in the last 24 hours.
- Palestinian terror groups launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip.
- Hamas camera system for detecting aircraft was destroyed.
Israel says it destroyed Hamas' aerial detection capabilities
"Aircraft destroyed an advanced detection system developed by the terrorist organization Hamas, which was used for the purpose of detecting aircraft over the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
"For years, Hamas established a network of high-quality cameras, hidden inside solar heaters throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of identifying and tracking aircraft."
"Aircraft attacked all the locations associated with this network and deprived Hamas of its ability to produce a wide sky image in an attempt to attack aircraft," the statement concluded.
IDF updates on latest attacks in the Gaza Strip
The IDF complete a third attack wave in the Beit Hanon area of the Gaza Strip, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, including strikes on "means of production and combat management of the terrorist organization Hamas."
"Among other things, the planes attacked two bank branches used by the terrorist organization Hamas to finance terrorism in the Gaza Strip, an underground terrorist tunnel in the territory of the Gaza Strip and two operational headquarters used by the terrorist organization Hamas to direct terrorism," the IDF said in a statement.
"The IDF attacked two military compounds of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which are used by the organization for training, production and storage of weapons," the statement added.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
"In one of the compounds, the headquarters of the commander of the northern division of the terrorist organization Hamas was destroyed," it explained.
"A military infrastructure was attacked in an active house in the naval formation of the terrorist organization Hamas, where there was a warehouse of weapons used by the terrorist organization and an operational headquarters was attacked which was used by the rocket force of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization," it continued.
"In addition, fighter jets attacked two terrorist infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, among them an infrastructure used by Louis Kapisha, a former prisoner and a senior official at the West Bank headquarters of the Hamas terrorist organization. The operative was extensively involved in directing terrorism towards the State of Israel, and a terrorist infrastructure used by the PIJ, which is located in a mosque and is used to store weapons and gather operatives," the IDF concluded.
After hours of quiet: Sirens sound in Sderot and Gaza border region
IDF Chief Spokesperson updates public on latest developments
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, provided an update on the war situation, particularly on what has been found so far and what are some of the army's concerns.
"According to the data, we counted a thousand bodies inside the Gaza Envelope and hundreds more on the fence," Hagari said about the number of terrorists that infiltrated Israeli territory, as well as later attempts. "This indicates the order of magnitude."
"They had weapons for an invasion and not for raiding. We still find them in hiding places or in the points where they built fortifications. We killed 18 terrorists in the last day in our territory, including in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, still in jeeps, in Kibbutz Mefalsim, in Zikim, in Kibbutz Re'im, and in the city of Ashkelon."
"We are augmenting the standby units throughout the country with thousands of weapons," Hagari updated on an initiative first announced by National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.
"So far we have updated 169 families of the IDF martyrs and are continuing the effort to identify the dead. This is a top national priority task for us," the IDF Spokesperson stressed.
"The Egyptians closed the Rafah crossing yesterday and we attacked there. We are making efforts to provide an intelligence response to the captives, also in the aspect that they will not be transferred to Sinai from Rafah," Hagari revealed for the first time the concern that the hundreds of hostages could be smuggled out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt, making it much more difficult to secure their safe return.
EU warns Musk that X (formerly Twitter) must comply with disinformation laws
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton warned X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk that his platform was being used to disseminate "illegal content & disinformation in the EU," and that had 24 hours to comply.
"Following the terrorist attacks by Hamas against 🇮🇱, we have indications of X/Twitter being used to disseminate illegal content & disinformation in the EU," Breton posted on the social media platform.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Within the statement, it clarified the warning to Musk, saying "fake and manipulated images and facts circulating on your platform in the EU, such as old images of unrelated armed conflicts or military footage that actually originated from video games. This appears to be manifestly false or misleading information."
U.S. Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford arrives in support of Israel, as deterrence
Israeli Ambassador Erdan lambastes UN official's statement on Hamas conflict
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan lambasted a statement by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, during a special meeting at the international body.
Erdan rebuked Turk saying, "Israel just suffered the gravest human rights atrocity since the Holocaust. How many dead Jews does it take to justify a proportionate response against a genocidal terror organization? Is it 1,000? Six million? Maybe it’s 10 million - the population of Israel? This is, after all, Hamas’ publicly declared goal. So I ask you, how many murdered Jews does it take for you to support Israel’s right to self defense?"
“By making false, immoral comparisons between a vibrant, law abiding democracy and savage Hamas terrorists that are like ISIS and al-Qaeda, you share the blame for empowering these barbaric savages and giving them a free pass," the Israeli ambassador added.
“The Human Rights Council has lost its moral compass. Sadly, you refuse to differentiate between good and evil, murderers and perpetrators. Your immoral comparisons sent a clear message to the terrorists that if they hide their rockets and weapons under schools and hospitals, and use the people of Gaza as human shields, the Human Rights Council gives them immunity for their heinous crimes.”
Ambassador Erdan then demanded that the High Commissioner stop the empty talk, and start acting.
U.S. Mission to the UN illuminates offices in Blue and White in support for Israel
The American Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield ordered the United States Mission to the United Nations to be illuminated in the blue and white colors of Israel’s flag in solidarity with Israel.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
“Today, I ordered the U.S. Mission to the United Nations to be illuminated in the blue and white colors of the Israeli flag as a symbol of the United States’ 75-year relationship with Israel,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
“The United States stands unequivocally with Israel and condemns the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks. We will never fail to have Israel’s back," she added.
Close communication continues between senior Israeli and U.S. officials
The latest high-level phone call, by a senior American official with an Israeli government official, was between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Tuesday night.
"I spoke with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer to reiterate our profound condolences for the terrorist attack on Israel. I reiterated our support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens against terrorist attacks," Blinked said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF confirms over 1,200 were killed by the Hamas attack on Israel - report
The Israeli Channel 12 News reported the IDF confirming that over 1,200 civilians and soldiers were killed by the Hamas attack on Israel.
IDF targets hundreds of Hamas positions in Gaza during overnight strikes
The IDF continued extensive strikes on terrorist positions in the Gaza Strip, saying dozens of jets attacked over 200 targets in just one area.
The Al Furkan neighborhood was attacked three time in the last 24 hours, targeting over 450 locations, known to be terror nests for Hamas in which terrorist activities against Israel were carried out.
In addition, Israeli fighter jets attacked another terror nest in the Darje Tupah area.
Palestinian report: IDF attacked leader of Hamas' military, cousin was killed
According to Palestinian reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked a location to target Hamas military supreme leader Mohammed Deif, but it was the terrorist's cousin that was killed.
This would allegedly be the eighth attempt on the Hamas terrorist leader's life.
IDF thwarts naval attempts by Hamas to infiltrate Israel
The IDF spokesperson disclosed that several naval targets of the terrorist organization Hamas were attacked in the last day, using "artillery fire from missile ships, helicopter gunships and artillery batteries from land."
In addition, a Hamas terrorist diver was killed attempting to enter the territory of Israel from the shores of Gaza.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
First plane with American ammunition lands in Israel
It was allowed to be disclosed that a plane carrying U.S. munitions arrived in Israel, the first since the war broke out on Saturday.
"The ammunition is designed to allow significant blows and preparation for additional scenarios," an Israeli statement read.
"We are grateful for the American backing, and assistance to the IDF in particular, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period," the statement added.
"Our common enemies know that the cooperation between the armies is stronger than ever, and is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability," it concluded.
U.S. in talks with Israel to create safe passage for Gaza civilians
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there were talks with Israeli officials, and others, about creating a safe passage for Gaza civilians amid the war started by the Hamas terrorist organization.