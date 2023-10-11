U.S. assistance starts arriving in Israel, as its leaders offer unwavering support

American and Israeli officials were also reportedly working with the Egyptians to coordinate a humanitarian corridor for Palestinians to evacuate Gaza

American support for Israel materialized Wednesday morning, with the arrival of the first cargo plane and an aircraft carrier into the region, in addition to heartfelt expressions of solidarity from U.S. leaders.

In addition to the support for the Jewish state, Israeli media reported that officials from the U.S. and Israel were coordinating a humanitarian corridor for Palestinians to evacuate from Gaza, through the Rafah Crossing, into Egypt.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington was working with Israel and Egypt toward a humanitarian corridor for an evacuation of civilians from Gaza, pointing out that the protection of the Palestinian population was raised by U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Tuesday.

However, concerns remained that the Rafah crossing would be used to smuggle international hostages that were taken by Hamas terrorists during their infiltration of Israel, and would then be taken somewhere out of reach.

In the meantime, the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group aircraft carrier arrived in the region, and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was also scheduled to be deployed nearby, as the U.S. wants to deter other countries and organizations from joining the conflict.

U.S. National Security Council advisor, John Kirby, echoed the American warning to elements in the region not to join the war. During an interview with Channel 12, he spoke about his own heartfelt feelings after the atrocities committed by Hamas, as well as Biden’s own feelings.

"He certainly saw the images. As a person who loves and respects the State of Israel and the people of Israel, it affected him deeply. He is shocked. He is sad and feels the same rage that many Israelis feel in response to the barbarism of Hamas,” Kirby said about Biden.

Spokesperson and Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Defense Israeli Defense Ministry handout picture of cargo plane which brought Israel the first shipment of advanced weapons from the United States.

In addition, the Israeli Defense Ministry released a handout photo of the cargo plane’s arrival in Israel, bringing the first shipment of “advanced weapons” from the United States.

“The equipment was purchased and brought to Israel in a joint operation by the Director of Procurement, the procurement delegation of the Ministry of Defense in the USA and the unit in charge of international transportation, which mobilized the cargo plane,” the ministry said in a statement.