IDF Spokesperson: Hamas terrorists planned prolonged invasion of south

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, revealed on Wednesday that Hamas terrorists had planned to maintain a force within Israeli territory after the infiltration on Saturday.

Hagari gave a briefing on the situation in and near the Gaza Strip, saying about 5,000 rockets were launched toward Israel. In response, the IDF struck several targets in the enclave, including an anti-aircraft system and high-ranking Hamas officials.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel as it seen from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

"We counted a thousand bodies inside the Gaza Envelope region and hundreds more on the fence," Hagari said about the number of terrorists that infiltrated Israeli territory, as well as later attempts, as an indication of its “order of magnitude."

"They had weapons for an invasion and not just for raiding,” the IDF spokesperson disclosed about the weapons and plans that were found on the Hamas terrorists. “We still find them in hiding places or in the points where they built fortifications.”

“We killed 18 terrorists in the last 24 hours within our territory, including in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, still in jeeps, in Kibbutz Mefalsim, in Zikim, in Kibbutz Re'im, and in the city of Ashkelon.”

"We are augmenting the standby units throughout the country with thousands of weapons," Hagari updated on an initiative first announced by Israel’s National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"So far we have notified 169 families of the IDF fallen soldiers and are continuing the effort to identify the dead. This is a top national priority task for us," the IDF Spokesperson stressed, later adding that the families of 60 kidnapped hostages were also notified.

“We consider it important to present the situation on the ground to the world, allowing international press to enter Kibbutz Kfar Aza, so that they can see the atrocities, we will also allow the entry of government officials and international officials,” Hagari spoke of a massacre in a small Israeli village, where children, women, and elderly were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists.

"The Egyptians closed the Rafah crossing yesterday, before that we closed the crossing with fire. We are operating to get information about the hostages, also to prevent their passage outside of Gaza, perhaps through tunnels to Rafah,” Hagari revealed a concern that hundreds of hostages could be smuggled out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt, making it much more difficult to secure their safe return.

“Hezbollah sees what we’re doing in Gaza, and understands,” the IDF spokesperson said in a later briefing about the northern front.