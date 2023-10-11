Israel at war: Remembering the 169 IDF personnel killed in line of duty

Israeli military spokesperson says notifying the families of fallen soldiers ‘is a top national priority task for us'

As the death toll from a surprise attack by Hamas continued to rise, entering the fifth day of Israel at war with the terrorist organization, there were at least 1,200 people brutally murdered and thousands wounded.

Many of the dead were civilians massacred on the streets of their cities, towns and villages, as well as 260 at an outdoor party. While at least 169 of the casualties were Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711923004182278594 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"So far we have notified 169 families of the IDF fallen soldiers and are continuing the effort to identify the dead. This is a top national priority task for us," IDF Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement on Wednesday.

The IDF disclosed the names of the heroes that fell in the line of duty, after immediate families were notified in person, so the brave soldiers' ultimate sacrifice will be remembered.

- Sergeant First Class Javad Amer, 23 years old, from Hurfeish, a manager of a shooting range, killed in an encounter with terrorists who infiltrated from the Lebanese border.

- Sergeant First Class (res.) Gilad Molcho, 33 years old, from Tel Aviv, a soldier in the 300 Brigade, killed in an encounter with terrorists who infiltrated from the Lebanese border.

- Corporal Shai Ashram, 19 years old, from Rehovot, a soldier in Battalion 414.

- Sergeant Avraham Naria Cohen, 20 years old, from Jerusalem, a soldier at the Gaza Division Headquarters.

- Corporal Bar Yankalov, 19 years old, from Karmiel, a soldier in Battalion 101, Paratroopers Brigade.

- Lieutenant Uri Mordechai Shani, 22 years old, from Kiryat Arba, a commander in Battalion 51.

- Sergeant Michael Ben Hamo, 21 years old, from Rehovot, a class commander in Battalion 51.

- Lieutenant Ron Tsarfati, 22 years old, from Hadera, an officer in the flight control operations.

- Sergeant Noam Elimelech Rotenberg, 24 years old, from Be'er Sheva, a programmer at the training and training command headquarters.

- Corporal Tomer Nagar, 20 years old, from Azor, a soldier in the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade.

- Sergeant Brando David Flores Garcia, 21 years old, from Be'er Sheva, a driver in the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Israel Amichai Witsen, 33 years old , from Kerem Shalom, a member of the emergency squad in Kerem Shalom.

- Corporal Lavia Bohnik, 20 years old, from Peduim, a soldier in the 101st battalion, the paratroopers brigade.

- Major (res.) Eitan Menachem Naaman, 44 years old, from Tene, a combat doctor in the 7008th battalion.

- Corporal Natan Chai Liar, 20 years old, from Netanya, a soldier in Battalion 94, Kfir Brigade.

- Captain (Res.) Yuval Halibni, 30 years old, from Ramat Gan, a soldier in Battalion 7008.

- Sergeant Major Salman Even Marai, 41 years old, from Shaqib al-Salam, a soldier in the southern brigade in the Gaza Division.

- Sergeant Elad Michael Sasson, 21 years old, from Motza Illit, a soldier in the Egoz Unit.

- Major Oriel Vivi, 30 years old, from Shlomit, an officer in Battalion 202, Paratroopers.

- Sergeant Shalev Berns, 20 years old, from Kfar Baruch, a soldier in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade.

- Sergeant Bar Rosenstein, 20 years old, from Rishon Lezion, a soldier in the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade.

- Sergeant Nahorai Said, 21 years old, from Ofkim, a soldier in the 92nd Battalion, Kafir Brigade.

- Corporal David Mitelman, 20 years old, from Rosh Tzurim, a soldier in Battalion 51, Golani Brigade.

- Sergeant First Class (res.) Avihai Amsalem, 30 years old, from Hadera, a soldier in Battalion 7008.

- Lieutenant Sahar Saudin, 21 years old, from Rosh Haayin, a training officer in the 947th Battalion of the Air Defense Forces.

- Sergeant Ofir Melman, 21 years old, from Nir Yitzhak, a soldier in the Nahal Patrol.

- Sergeant Regev Amer, 20 years old, from Sde Nehemia, a soldier in the 101st Battalion, Paratroopers Brigade.

- Sergeant Yonatan Savitsky , 21 years old, from Modiin-Maccabim-Reut, a soldier in the Eggoz unit, the commando brigade.

- Lieutenant Eyal Klein, 22 years old, from Kfar Harif, a soldier in the Nahal Patrol.

- Sergeant Roi Barkat, 20 years old, from Tel Aviv, a commander in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade.

- Sergeant Amit Most, 20 years old, from Modiin-Maccabim-Reut, a soldier in the Nahal Patrol.

- Lieutenant Amir Tzur, 23 years old, from Jerusalem, a soldier in a general patrol.

- Private Elai Ezer, 18 years old, from Shefayim, a soldier at the headquarters of Division 143.

- Sergeant Yakir Levi, 21 years old, from Moreshet, a soldier in the 13th battalion

- Sergeant Daniel Moshe Danino, 21 years old, from Haifa, a soldier in the 13th battalion.

- Lieutenant Dekal Suissa, 23 years old, from Bar-Giyora, platoon commander in Battalion 13.

- Corporal Shir Biton, 19 years old, from Ashdod, a medic in the Northern Brigade.

- Sergeant Binyamin Lev, 23 years old, from Jerusalem, a soldier in Battalion 202.

- Sergeant Yaad Ben Yaakov, 20 years old , from Petah Tikva, a soldier in Battalion 13.

- Corporal Usher Shemaya, 19 years old, from Be'er Sheba, a soldier at the headquarters of Division 143.

- Corporal Shir Shlomo, 19 years old, from Netanya, an operations sergeant in the southern district of the Home Front Command.

- Captain Raz Peretz, 24 years old , from Afula, a commander in Battalion 51.

- Sergeant Max Rabinov, 21 years old, from Ashdod, a soldier in Collection Battalion 414.

- Major Ido Israel Shani, 29 years old, from Ramat Gan, a deputy commander of the Nachal patrol.

- Sergeant Amichai Yaakov Venino, 22 years old, from Katzrin, a platoon commander in Maglan.

- Corporal Ofir Testa, 21 years old, from Jerusalem, a soldier in Battalion 77.

- Sergeant David Ratner, 20 years old, from Ashdod, a soldier in Battalion 13

- Sergeant Yonatan Golan, 21 years old, from Yehud-Monosson, a soldier in 77th Battalion.

- Captain Hadar Kama, 24 years old, from Givat Shapira, a combat officer in a patrol of the General Staff.

- Corporal Hillel Shmuel Saadon, 21 years old, from Barkai, a soldier in the Nahal patrol.

- Sergeant Yogev Aharon, 20 years old, from Pardes Hana, a soldier in Battalion 51.

- Sergeant Itai Nechmias, 20 years old, from Yesha, a soldier in the multi-dimensional unit.

- Corporal Arial Ohana, 19 years old, from Revadim, a soldier in Battalion 890.

- Corporal Erez Ariel, 19 years old, from Amka, a soldier in Battalion 13.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Tal Maman, 38 years old, from Mivtahim.

- Major Tal Cohen, 30 years old, from Ganei Tal, a soldier in the Defense Forces Patrol.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Lior Ben Yaacov, 44, from Yesha, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Moshav.

- Corporal Sion Simcha Assraf, 20, from Ashkelon, ICT Coordinator.

- Sergeant Amit Peled, 21, from Haifa, a soldier in the Aguz unit.

- Sergeant Tomer Barak, 20 years old, from Petah Tikva, a soldier in the 13th battalion of the Golani Brigade.

- Sergeant First Class Omri Belkin, 25 years old, from Ramat Hasharon, an instructor at the LOTAR Counter-terrorism Unit School.

- Sergeant First Class Yosef Malachi Gedaliah, 22 years old, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Dovdevan unit.

- Corporal Ram Meir Batito, 19 years old, from Netanya, a soldier in Battalion 51.

- Sergeant Adi Tzur, 20 years old, from Jerusalem, a soldier in Battalion 51.

- Corporal Amir Levi, 19 years old, from Jerusalem, a soldier in Battalion 50.

- Corporal Uriel Segal, 19 years old, from Petah Tikva, a soldier in Battalion 51.

- Corporal Segev Schwartz, 20 years old, from Beit Shean, a soldier in Battalion 50.

- Major Mordechai Shamir, 29 years old, from Yair Farm, a soldier in the Golani patrol.

- Sergeant Avitar Ohion, 22 years old, from Jerusalem, an ambulance driver in the 51st Battalion.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Yuval Gabai, 35 years old, from Rehovot, a platoon commander in the Light Infantry Battalion.

- Sergeant Dolev Amoyel, 21 years old, from Netanya, a soldier in Battalion 13, Golani Brigade.

- Private Noam Abramowitz, 19 years old, from Givat Brenner, a soldier in Battalion 414.

- Corporal Ido Binenstock, 19 years old, from Ramat Gan, a soldier in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade.

- Major Eli Zissar, 27 years old, from Givat Ela, a soldier in the General Staff Patrol.

- Sergeant Dvir Zakai, 20 years old, from Tiberias, a soldier from the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade.

- Corporal Itamar Cohen, 19 years old, fromKarmiel, a soldier in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade.

- Sergeant Tomer Yaakov Mizrahi, 21, Hosheya, a soldier in the Nahal Patrol.

- Sergeant Sahar Midani, 20, from Kiryat Ekron, fighter in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade.

- Corporal Emil Samoilov, 22 years old, from Haifa, a soldier at the Military Training Center.

- Major (res.) Bekor Sweid, 32 years old, from Shlomit, member of the alert squad in Shlomit.

- Corporal Amichai Shimon Rubin, 23 years old, from Acre, a soldier in the 51st Battalion, Brigade Golani.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Yadidiya Moshe Raziel, 31 years old, from Kerem Shalom, member of the standby squad in Kerem Shalom.

- Captain Ben Bronstein, 24 years old, from Holon, a fighter in the Dovdvan unit, the commando brigade

- Sergeant Noah Elazar Lex, a fighter in a patrol of the General Staff, 21 years old, from Lod.

- Sergeant Idan Raz, a fighter in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 20 years old, from Me'an Hamfaretz.

- Corporal Roi Perry, a fighter in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 19 years old, from Shoham.

- Captain (res.) David Meir, from Jerusalem, a fighter in a patrol of the General Staff, 31 years old.

- Sergeant Alexander Masli, a paramilitary technician in the 601st Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps, 21 years old, from Afula.

- Corporal Lior Azizov, a fighter in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 20 years old, from Kfar Silver.

- Sergeant First Class (res.) Tomer Dolev, a fighter in the Bar Battalion in the rescue brigade, 34 years old, from Ashkelon.

- Lieutenant Alina Pravosudova, an officer in the Southern District of the Home Front Command, 23 years old, from Haifa.

- Sergeant Or Malka, soldier in the National Defense Force, 21 years old from Acre.

- Sergeant Rotem Doshi, a fighter in the paratroopers brigade, 20 years old.

- Lieutenant Aden Nimri, a team commander in the Sky Rider (5353) in the Artillery Corps, from Modi'in

- Major Roy Chapel, MP in the Nahal Patrol, 25 years old, from Zichron Ya'akov.

- Sergeant Tal Levy, a class commander in the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, 21 years old from Jerusalem,

- Lieutenant Colonel Eli Ginsberg, a combat officer in the 13th Fleet, in his last position he was commander of the LOTAR Counter-terrorism Unit School, 42 years old, from Dovrat.

- Private Lior Levy, a soldier in the Home Front Command, 19 years old, from Dimona

- Corporal Adir Tahar, a soldier in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 19 years old, from Jerusalem

- Sergeant Oral Moshe, a soldier in the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 21 years old, Marksim

- Major Peleg Salem, a logistics officer of the 460th Brigade, 30 years old, from Netanya

- Corporal Amit Tzur, a soldier in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 19 years old, from Elyakhin.

- Corporal Elai Bar Sade, a soldier in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 19 years old, from Ramat Gan.

- Lieutenant Itai Cohen, a commander of the Yahalom special forces, 22 years old, from Rehovot.

- Sergeant Ben Rubinstein, an instructor at the LOTAR Counter-terrorism Unit School, 20 years old, From Hod Hasharon.

- Sergeant Yaron Uri Shay, a fighter in the Nahal brigade, 21 years old, from Kadima Zoran.

- Captain (Res.) Roi Negri, an inspector at LOTAR, 28 years old, from Tel Aviv.

- Sergeant Yosef Itamar Baruch, a platoon commander in the Paratroopers brigade, 20 years old, from Ashdod

- Lieutenant Nitai Amar, a brigade engineering officer in the Southern Military Command, 22 years old, from Alumim.

- Sergeant Major Yonatan Gutin, an ICT officer in the RBM unit, 20 years old, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut.

- Sergeant Tashgar Teka, a commanding soldier in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 21 years old, from Jerusalem.

- Sergeant Neve Eliezer Lax, a fighter in the General Staff Patrol, 21 years old, from Lod.

- Corporal Danit Cohen, 19 years old, from Sderot, a soldier in the Southern District Headquarters.

- Sergeant Roi Wizer, 21 years old, from Efrat, a fighter in the 13th Golani Battalion.

- Sergeant Adir Gauri, 20 years old, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the IDF Patrol.

- Corporal Ariel Eliyahu, 19 years old, from Mitzpe Jericho, a fighter in the 77th Brigade.

- Sergeant Guy Simchi, 20 years old, from Gedara, a fighter in a paratrooper patrol.

- Corporal Shira Shochat, 19 years old, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, a soldier in the 414th Battalion.

- Sergeant Major Aharon Paresh, 36 years old, from Ofakim, a CSI examiner Southern District Army.

- Lieutenant Sheila Cohen, 24 years old, from Sderot, a fighter in Sheldag.

- Major Amir Skori, 31 years old, from Jerusalem, a fighter in a patrol of the General Staff.

- Warrant officer Ido Rosenthal, 45 years old, from Ben Shemen, a fighter from Sheldag.

- Major Ariel Ben Moshe, 27 years old, from Kiryat Bialik, a company commander in a patrol of the General Staff.

- Staff Sergeant Ohr Mizrahi, from Petah Tikva, 21 years old, a soldier in the special forces.

- Corporal Amit Gueta, from Rehovot, 21 years old, a soldier in the Magellan unit.

- Colonel Roi Yosef Levy, 44 years old, from Shavei Tzion, a commander of the multi-dimensional unit.

- Lieutenant Colonel Yonatan Tzur, 33 years old, from Kedumim, a commander in the Nahal Patrol Brigade.

- Major Avraham Hovlashoyli, 26 years old, from Ashdod, a deputy commander in Karkal.

- Sergeant Itai-El Marciano, 20 years old, from Shoham, a class commander in the Paratroopers.

- Private Ofir Davidian, 18 years old, from Patish, served in the logistics division.

- Captain Tal Groshka, 25 years old, from Kfar Saba, a company commander In the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

- Captain Aryeh Shlomo Ziring, 27 years old, from Ra'anana, an officer in the Sting Unit.

- Sergeant Eilai Gamzo, from Ashdod, a commander in the Paratroopers.

- Sergeant Ohad Cohen, from Idan, commander of a patrol department in the Sheldag unit.

- Corporal Itamar Eish, 19 years old, from Kiryat Gat, a soldier in the Southern District of the Home Front Command.

- Major Ido Yehoshua, 27 years old, from Yavneh, a commander of the training platoon at the Special Air Forces School

- Corporal Uri Locker, 19 years old, from Pardes Hana Karkur, a fighter in the 51st Battalion.

- Major (res.) Omri Michaeli, 35 years old, from Ness Ziona, a fighter in the Dovdvan unit

- Sergeant first class Vitali Skipkevich, 21 years old, from Ariel, a fighter in the Agoz unit.

- Lieutenant Shoham Tomer, 23 years old, from Srigim-Li On, a platoon commander in the Nahal Patrol.

- Lieutenant Itai Maor, 23 years old, from Rosh Ha'in, a platoon commander in the 51st Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

- Lieutenant Rom Shlomi, 23 years old, from Moshav Ganot, soldier in the Sheldag unit.

- Corporal Yaron Zahar, 19 years old, from Kiryat Ata, soldier in the 13th battalion.

- Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, 42 years old, from Shomria, a commander in the Nahal Brigade.

- Captain Adir Abudi, 23 years old, from Modi'in, a platoon commander in the Home Front.

- Captain Yotam Ben Best, 24 years old, from Bat Hefer, an inspector in the multi-dimensional unit.

- Staff Sergeant Ofir Zioni, 21 years old, from Yokneam Illit, a soldier in the 51st Battalion.

- Second Lieutenant Ader Ben Simon, 20 years old, from Neve Ziv, a platoon commander in the Home Front.

- Sergeant Or Astu, 21 years old, from Be'er Sheva, a logistics soldier in the 51st battalion.

- Lieutenant Colonel Sahar Mahlouf, 36 years old, from Modi'in, a soldier in 481 Communications Headquarters.

- Sergeant Afik Rosenthal, 20 years old, from Kfar Menachem, a soldier in Maglan.

- Sergeant Yanai Kaminka, 20 years old, from Tzur Hadassah, a soldier in the Home Front.

- Lieutenant Or Mozes, 22 years old, from Ashdod.

- Sergeant Omri Niv Feirstein, 20 years old, from Givatayim, a search and rescue soldier in the Home Front.

- Corporal Dvir Lisha, 21 years old, from Nitzan, a soldier in the 51st Battalion.

- Sergeant Aden Alon Levy, 19 years old, from Nirit, a soldier in the Home Front.

- Sergeant Yuval Ben Yaakov, 21 years old, from Kfar Menachem, a soldier in the 77th Battalion.

- Corporal Guy Bezek, 19 years old, from Givatayim, a soldier in the 51st Battalion.

- Private Neria Aharon Negri, 18 years old, from Talmon, a search and rescue soldier in the Home Front.

- Private Naama Boni, 19 years old, from Afula, a soldier in the 77th Battalion.

- Lieutenant Yeftah Yebetz, 23 years old, from Ramat Hasharon, an officer in Maglan.

- Sergeant Ido Harosh, from Mitzpe Ramon, a soldier in the 77th Battalion.

- Second Lieutenant Yoav Maliev, 19 years old, from Kiryat Ono, a liaison officer in the 77th Battalion.

- Corporal Nathaniel Young, 20 years old, from Tel Aviv, a soldier in the 13th Battalion.

- Major Chen Buchris, 26 years old, from Ashod, a deputy commander of the Magellan unit.

- Captain Or Yosef Ran, 29 years old, from Itamar, a team commander in Unit 217 special forces.

- Corporal Adi Gruman, 19 years old, from Hogla, a soldier in the 414th Battalion.

- Sergeant First Class Amir Fisher, 22 years old, from Tel Aviv, a soldier in the Unit 217 special forces.

-Lieutenant (Res.) Ido Edri, 24 years old, from Gibton, an officer in the infantry.