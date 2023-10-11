Stephanie Hallett posts an emotional video on the destruction, ending with saying, "We stand with Israel"

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Hallett visits the scenes of destruction in communities on the Gaza border and breaks into tears describing the atrocities.

In the video, she describes how brutal and terrible the aftermath of terror attack is.

She goes on to express her show of support to Israel saying "We (The United States of America) stand with Israel"

The Chargé d’Affaires also describes how difficult it was for her, personally, to see the destruction as a mother.

Hallet was appointed as chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem in July of 2023.