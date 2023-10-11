"The terrorists wore our uniforms..." IDF soldiers recount the liberation of Israeli communities

As days pass following the liberation of Israeli communities around the Gaza area, soldiers recount the 48 hours it took to secure the area

The IDF's engineering and armored infantry forces, led by Lt. Col. Barak Hiram and Lt. Col. Yaniv Barot, engaged terrorists within the 'Bari' and 'Raim' kibbutzim.

Their accounts provide a glimpse into the challenging mission they undertook.

According their statements, delivered by the IDF spokespersons unit, the terrorists they found in Kibbutz 'Bari' adopted a deceptive tactic by wearing IDF uniforms and opening fire on the approaching IDF forces.

IDF Spokesperson IDF Commander of the 'Bazek' formation (99), Brigadier General Barak Hiram

Responding swiftly, armored units launched tank shells, paving the way for IDF fighters to clear the houses. Lt. Col. Barak Hiram recounted, "Saturday morning, when we understood there was an invasion happening in the area around Gaza, many soldiers and former soldiers from around Israel came together to defeat the terrorists and save Israeli families in their homes."

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers briefed during liberation of Israeli Kibbutzim October, 2023

Over the subsequent 48 hours, a relentless operation ensued, involving house-to-house liberation of the community. Lt. Col. Barak Hiram emphasized the horrors they faced, by understanding the massacre that occurred in the Kibbutz and the soldiers who fought the terrorists. "But we powered on to keep the state of Israel alive, ensuring our children grow up in a safer and better place," he said.

IDF Spokesperson Operation control room during kibbutz liberation October, 2023

In Kibbutz Raim, Lt. Col. Yaniv Barot,, and the BA forces encountered a determined terrorists. An intense exchange of fire led to the rescue of a young civilian while successfully neutralizing the terrorist.