Netanyahu and Gantz form emergency unity government

Unity government established, and to lead, until the conclusion of the war with Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, Chairman of the National Union party and former Defense Minister, have come together to create an emergency national unity government in response to the ongoing conflict.

Their agreement, which also establishes a war management cabinet, was reached on the fifth day of the Israel-Hamas war.

A "war management cabinet" will consist of three key members: the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and Benny Gantz. Additionally, former Israeli army chief of staff, Gadi Eisenkot, and Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, will serve as observers.

Emmanuel DUNAND, Menahem KAHANA / AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former alternate prime minister, head of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz.

During the war period, the government will refrain from enacting any bills or government decisions unrelated to the conflict. High-ranking appointments and positions will be automatically extended for the duration of the crisis.

This emergency government will continue to operate until the conclusion of the war, at which point the ministers will be relieved of their duties.

The agreement also incorporates the participation of five ministers in the political-security cabinet, including Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa'ar, and Gadi Eisenkot.

Their is also a place reserved in the war management cabinet for the opposition, Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid.