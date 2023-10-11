Gaza rockets reach northern-most point, sirens across Golan Heights

Almost all towns and cities across Israel's north run to bomb shelters at the sound of rocket sirens, including Haifa

Sirens blared across the northern regions of Israel, signaling potential drone infiltration in three cities: Safed, Beit She'an, and Tiberias.

The Home Front command issued a statement today, citing concerns of enemy drones breaching these areas.

The Israeli army's spokesperson disclosed a rocket launch from the Gaza Strip was detected all the way to Carmel beach, the most northern point a rocket from Gaza has ever reached. Their was also reports of possible drone infiltrations from Lebanon, promising to furnish additional information as the situation unfolds.

27a Rocket alerts in Israel's north

Meanwhile, reports from IDF Radio claimed that a group of 15 UAVs had crossed into Israel from Lebanese airspace. An alternative report suggested that 10 ultralights carrying 20 Hezbollah operatives had infiltrated the area. At this time, much is unknown and has not been confirmed.

As of the latest reports, there have been no confirmations of explosions, attacks, or injuries in the affected regions.

Additionally, an alarming rocket attack was reported in Metulla, and another rocket from Gaza targeted Haifa, sounding yet another alarm and necessitating coordinated cover fire.

This situation is still unfolding.