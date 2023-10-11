Controversy as Hamas terrorists are treated in Israeli hospitals

About 150 members of the 'La Familia' Beitar Jerusalem football supporters have already stormed the hospital, held off by a few security guards

At least three Hamas terrorists are being treated in hospitals in Israel alongside Israelis injured in the deadly attacks, Israeli news site Ynet reported Wednesday.

Hospital officials said they were forced to accommodate them, and urged the Health Ministry to transfer them to a closed military facility.

Fearing a lynching, the Health Ministry asked hospital security guards to protect them and prepare for unrest, caused by Israeli citizens seeking revenge. After the release of this information, Health Minister Moshe Arbel asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to treat terrorists in public hospitals.

“We are informed of the admission of terrorists to hospitals in Israel and the possibility of that causing unrest,” the ministry said. “Hospitals need urgent reinforcement to avoid unrest.”

Members of the Beitar Jerusalem supporters group, “La Familia”, also tried to attack one of the terrorists hospitalized at Tel Hashomer hospital on Wednesday evening.

Israel has counted a total of at least 1,200 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries recorded since the start of the terrorist attacks on Saturday. Figures which increase day after day, and could rise further, the attacks carried out by Hamas and Hezbollah being incessant on a large part of Israeli territory.