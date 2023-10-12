LIVEBLOG: IDF admits there were preliminary signs the night before attack, intelligence issue will be 'hottest potato'
The death toll in Israel from the Hamas attacks has risen to over 1,300, as war enters sixth day
Israel entered its sixth day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack from the Gaza Strip. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to arrive Thursday for face to face meetings with senior Israeli officials.
On Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed an emergency unity government after signing an agreement with State Camp chairman Benny Gantz. They will both serve on a small war cabinet alongside Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a spot reserved for opposition leader Yair Lapid if he decides to join the new government.
U.S. President Joe Biden, along with other senior American officials, have repeatedly warned other countries and organization to take advantage of the situation, and have sent at least one aircraft carrier as deterrence, with a second reportedly available for deployment. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a team of officials will arrive in Israel on Thursday for a meeting with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.
International support after the horrific attack by the Hamas terrorists kept pouring in, as atrocities continued to be revealed. Biden, on Wednesday, said there confirmed pictured that children were beheaded, as reported by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers.
On Saturday, Palestinians led by Hamas breached a border fence with Israel, as part of a planned invasion. It was later revealed that many massacres of civilians occurred, rampages with hundreds of casualties at Kibbutz villages, where families were brutally murdered, and the incidents of child beheadings were found, as well as 260 young men and women brutally murdered at a music festival.
To catch up on the events of the war from Wednesday, CLICK HERE.
Germany suspends aid to Palestinians
In light of Hamas massacres in Israel on Saturday, Germany has decided to suspend aid to Palestinians. Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Mahmoud Abbas, saying: "The Palestinian President’s silence is shameful."
"Make no mistake — 2023 is not 1943"
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed 31 Ministers of Defense at the NATO meeting of Defense Ministers held this morning in Brussels. Gallant spoke of the atrocities committed by Hamas against children, women, men and the elderly, and showed them uncensored video of some of the attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers as well as foreign nationals.
In the briefing, Gallant said: "We have been hit hard. Yet make no mistake – 2023 is not 1943. We are the same Jews, but we have different capabilities. The State of Israel is strong. We are united, and powerful."
IDF continues mobilization on both fronts
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
U.S. officials arrive in Israel
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel alongside a team of U.S. officials. Traveling with him are his counselor Derek Chollet, his Deputy Chief of Staff Tom Sullivan, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr, and Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Steve Gillen.
They will be meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Brigadier General Gal Hirsch who is leading the effort to rescue the hostages, among other Israeli officials.
IDF: Initial report - Sirens sound in Kibbutz Nahal Oz
Hamas says more than 1,200 Palestinians killed in Gaza since fighting began
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza updated on Thursday that IDF strikes killed 1,203 and wounded 5,763.
Report: IDF shelling kills senior PFLP member Awad al-Sultan
According to a Palestinian report, Awad al-Sultan was killed by IDF shelling. He was a member of the General Central Committee of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and an official in its prisoners' department.
X (formerly Twitter) responds to EU inquiry on misinformation over Hamas war
X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino claimed that the social network has removed hundreds of accounts related to Hamas and deleted or tagged tens of thousands of content since the outbreak of the war in Israel.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
"We continue to respond quickly to requests from law enforcement systems around the world, including from the countries of the European Union," Yaccarino said, in response to an inquiry from European Union Commissioner for Internal Markets, Thierry Breton.
The EU had demanded that the platform act to curb the spread of disinformation and fake news, particularly since the outbreak of the war and further calls for violence.
Following the latest developments, more than 50 million posts about the war have been published on X and there are reports that a significant number of them are bots and fake accounts that are operated by Iran, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) to spread fake news to benefit their narrative.
Israeli Minister: Humanitarian aid in exchange for hostage release
Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz stated that humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip after hostages were released, calling it "humanitarian for humanitarian."
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
"Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the abductees are returned home. Humanitarian for humanitarian," Katz said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"And no one will preach to us morals," he added.
French Interior Minister: 'More than a hundred antisemitic acts" committed since Saturday.
Sirens sound in Gaza border communities, breaking nearly 12 hours of quiet
LeBron James voices support for Israel
NBA superstar LeBron James and SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter released a statement late Wednesday denouncing Hamas terrorism and expressing solidarity with Israel.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF: Intelligence failure will be dealt with after the war
In his briefing, the IDF international spokesperson said, “It was a surprise attack and the intelligence issue will be the hottest potato once the war is over." He added that the "end game" is still unknown, and the army is currently focused on taking away Hamas's capabilities.
Rocket impacts reported
Following the rocket alerts in some central Israeli cities as well as the West Bank settlement Ariel, several impact sites were detected, no injuries have been reported.
The death toll in Israel from the Hamas surprise attack rises to 1,300
Hamas terrorists still trying to infiltrate into Israel
The IDF spokesperson said in a briefing that Hamas terrorists are still trying to enter Israel via sea route. He said the army is focused on taking out the Hamas leadership.
He revealed that about 2,500 Hamas terrorists participated in Saturday's attack, and approximately 1,500 of them were killed in the Gaza border area, with the rest managing to return to the Gaza Strip.
Rocket alert sirens sound in central Israel and in Ariel settlement in the West Bank
U.S. Republicans call out Trump for insulting Israel and praising Hezbollah
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF: More reserve forces deployed near northern border
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF Head of the Southern Command: 'We just started'