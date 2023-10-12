The death toll in Israel from the Hamas attacks has risen to over 1,300, as war enters sixth day

Israel entered its sixth day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack from the Gaza Strip. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to arrive Thursday for face to face meetings with senior Israeli officials.

On Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed an emergency unity government after signing an agreement with State Camp chairman Benny Gantz. They will both serve on a small war cabinet alongside Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a spot reserved for opposition leader Yair Lapid if he decides to join the new government.

U.S. President Joe Biden, along with other senior American officials, have repeatedly warned other countries and organization to take advantage of the situation, and have sent at least one aircraft carrier as deterrence, with a second reportedly available for deployment. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a team of officials will arrive in Israel on Thursday for a meeting with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

International support after the horrific attack by the Hamas terrorists kept pouring in, as atrocities continued to be revealed. Biden, on Wednesday, said there confirmed pictured that children were beheaded, as reported by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers.

On Saturday, Palestinians led by Hamas breached a border fence with Israel, as part of a planned invasion. It was later revealed that many massacres of civilians occurred, rampages with hundreds of casualties at Kibbutz villages, where families were brutally murdered, and the incidents of child beheadings were found, as well as 260 young men and women brutally murdered at a music festival.

