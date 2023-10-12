The Qatar-based news channel published a video of hostages being left near the border with Israel, but many have come out saying it was from Saturday

Israeli officials on Thursday denounced an attempt by Hamas and Al Jazeera to publish a video from Saturday, showing a woman and a child being left to escape from the Gaza Strip, after a brutal surprise attack by terrorists against Israel.

While much of the world was condemning the massacre of young and old in Israel’s southern communities, as well as taking civilian hostages back to the Gaza Strip, the Hamas terrorist organization and Al Jazeera were on PR damage control

Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90 Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel.

On Wednesday night, Al Jazeera published a grainy video of the woman and child being left behind as the Hamas terrorists returned to the Gaza Strip, saying that it was a humanitarian release of hostages, claiming it was also a mother and two children. Israel media immediately pointed out that it was an incident already reported on Saturday, and it was a neighbor named Avital Aladgem and not the mother of 4-year-old Negev and 6-month-old Ashel.

The next day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called out the incident, first by the head of Araba media and later by the Chief Spokesperson, who said it was “Al Jazeera trying to change the public opinion of Hamas, to minimize the damage of it being like ISIS, but are actually worse than ISIS."

"After the whole world saw its ugly and true face as a barbaric organization that executed hundreds of innocent children and women in a terrorist attack and a hideous massacre, Hamas is trying to change the truth through the theatrics of publishing a propaganda video through its media mouthpieces," IDF spokesperson for Araba media, Avichay Adraee, posted on X (formerly Twitter, after Al Jazeera published the video.

"The truth is clear and obvious, and its features will become more clear in the coming days. Hamas is worse than ISIS, and we will continue to strike it hard without stopping," Adraee added.

