The Hamas official claims other Palestinian factions, Hezbollah, and Iran, Turkey and Russia, were only informed about 30 minutes after the invasion started

Senior Hamas official Ali Baraka said the terrorist organization had been secretly planning the invasion of southern Israel for two years. The interview on television station Russia Today on October 8 recently came to surface, as Israel and rest of the world searches for answers.

"The zero hour was kept completely secret. A limited number of Hamas leaders knew about it. Those who knew about the attack and its timing could be counted on the fingers of one hand,” Baraka asserted.

"We made them believe that Hamas was busy governing Gaza, that it wanted to focus on the 2.5 million Palestinians [in Gaza] and that it had completely abandoned resistance," the Hamas official further revealed, referring to Hamas's de-facto rule over the Gaza Strip, and its decision to stay out of a recent escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in May of 2023 in Operation 'Shield and Arrow'.

The Hamas official went on to describe the terror group's thinking, and their knowledge of Israeli culture. "Israelis are known for loving life. We, on the other hand, sacrifice. We consider our dead as martyrs. What every Palestinian wants most is to be martyred for the cause of Allah, defending his land,” he continued.

Baraka said allies in other Palestinian factions, as well as in Hezbollah, Iran, Turkey and Russia, were informed about 30 minutes after the invasion began. He also said that any prisoner exchange deal would have to involve Hamas prisoners that are being held in the United States and Europe.

"Our allies are those who support us with weapons and money. First of all, it's Iran that gives us money and weapons. There's also Hezbollah, and the Arab and Islamic people who are on our side,” the Hamas official stated.

“There are countries that support us politically. Even Russia sympathizes with us,” he added. “They sympathize with us. Russia is happy that America is entangled in Palestine. It relieves the pressure on the Russians in Ukraine. One war relieves the pressure of another war. So we're not alone on the battlefield," the Hamas official explained.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pointed the finger at Russia for backing the Palestinian terror group, drawing parallels to the war in Ukraine.