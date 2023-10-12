Hamas terrorists hung an ISIS flag while attacking a kibbutz in Israel

There were about 2,500 to 3,5000 Hamas terrorists involved in the brutal assault. Approximately 1,500 of them were killed in Israeli territory, others escaped

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, revealed on Thursday that thousands participated in Saturday's surprise attack and the Hamas terrorists hung an ISIS flag in at least one location.

Israeli soldiers found the ISIS flag among the equipment of the Hamas terrorist, after rescuing Kibbutz Sufa, the IDF confirmed on Thursday, following previous reports from the previous day. An official photo was provided for the press.

According to the IDF estimates, there were about 2,500 to 3,5000 Hamas terrorists involved in the brutal assault. Approximately 1,500 of them were killed in the Gaza border area, with the rest managing to return to the Gaza Strip.

In the morning briefing, Hagari said infiltrators were still trying to enter Israel via the sea. The army would also be focused on taking out the Hamas leadership, the spokesperson said, following a previous statement that a senior official in the terror group’s naval operation was killed, and weapons kept in the house were destroyed.

The IDF forces would also reinforce its Northern Command sector, with many more reserve forces deployed in recent days in the communities near the border fence.

Hagari also confirmed for the first time that there were signs of some kind of action from the Gaza Strip on the night before the surprise assault, "We will thoroughly investigate everything.”

In a second briefing, an international IDF spokesperson clarified the matter, “It was a surprise attack and the intelligence issue will be the hottest potato once the war is over."

Furthermore, the "end game" was still unknown, and the army was currently focused on taking away Hamas's capabilities.