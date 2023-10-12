Herzog: We are targeting an enemy, part of an empire of evil

The Israeli president says, 'not retaliating. We are targeting the enemy, trying to destroy it as part of an empire of evil, which has its claws all around us'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday briefed international press of the situation in Israel, following a brutal surprise assault by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, the aftermath of which has shocked the world.

“These are pictures of children who are now Hamas hostages,” Herzog opened the briefing with a heartfelt outreach on the human loss, as well as the inhumane cruelty that was suffered.

“My nation is grieving. This tragedy has affected almost every home in Israel. Somehow you know somebody who has lost his life, is wounded, or is under captivity as a hostage in Gaza.”

“It will be a long and drawn out campaign against Hamas, which is basically a long and drawn out campaign against ISIS,” the president explained.

Herzog then gave the most up-to-date data on the war, saying there were over 1,300 killed, at least 3,300 wounded, and upwards of 150 abducted. And it wasn’t just Israelis, there were people from 36 nations among the murdered and missing.

As for the tragic events of Saturday, in which thousands of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel and massacred civilians in their homes, the Israeli president said 30 communities were invaded but were back under control. In addition, there were five infiltrations from Lebanon.

Since then, there were 5,000 rockets launched at Israel, of which 2,800 fell in open areas, 350 intercepted by Iron Dome, and 80 direct hits on homes.

"We are not retaliating. We are targeting the enemy, in order to uproot the capability of the enemy to carry on with its campaign of Israel. Trying to destroy it as part of an empire of evil which has its claws all around us, from the north with Hezbollah, from the south with Hamas and Islamic Jihad," Herzog described the regional threats.

"Look around us, in the entire region, the havoc they have created everywhere Iran has touched. In Yemen, in Syria, in Iraq, in Lebanon. This is exactly what I talked about in the Joint Session of Congress in July where I explained it is always our dream to make peace with our neighbors but we cannot accept terror. Unfortunately the world has seen the worst atrocity of terror in quite some time."

“There was no reason at all for this flaring up which ended in the worst tragedy that was ever inflicted in the history of Israel, and the highest number of Jews killed since the Holocaust, including Holocaust survivors.”

Herzog described some of the first responders accounts of the events, that Hamas had thrown grenades into cars and others were shot as they escaped with their bodies in ditches. The president’s own advisor was mobilized to collect bodies, and said there was a family of 5 that had been tied up together, burned, and shot.

"The injuries that were found on the bodies of the killed, the people the rescue teams who I met in the past two days, found signs of torture on the bodies unlike anything they had ever seen in decades of dealing with things like war and terror."

Avi Kener Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Sderot, Israel.

"We were telling the world every time and in every round that this is impossible, and the world kept repeating the slogan 'disproportionate Israeli response.' Look at the quotes from world community leaders and foreign offices, disproportionate response, every time this havoc was inflicted on Israeli villages and towns,” Herzog said about his visit to the southern city of Sderot, which has been one of the most targeted areas in Israel.

"I'm asking myself whether the international community and international media is now understand what a false interpretation of the reality it was. Do they now believe us that we are faced with one of the most cruel enemies on earth, clearly ISIS?"

"The press must look at the reality and declare Hamas a terrorist organization, no ifs and buts, without explanation. If families in Toronto were massacred in the same way, I'm sure the press would call it massacre by terrorists. These are not freedom fighters."

Herzog thanked U.S President Joe Biden and the American people for their solidarity, and suggested that religious leaders from around the world should join the calls of condolence and condemnation of Hamas.

The president concluded by asking the international community to demand Hamas release all the hostages with no preconditions, and to designate the entirety of the de facto rulers in the Gaza Strip as a terrorist organization.