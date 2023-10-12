Trump: Israel ‘not prepared, should 'straighten it out'

Trump blamed Netanyahu for the apparent intelligence failures, and criticized him for allegedly backing out of an attack on Iran’s military leader

In his first extensive remarks since Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel on Saturday morning, former U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israel to “straighten it out” and said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been “hurt very badly.”

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said that Netanyahu had not been ready for the Hamas attack. “He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared,” he said.

He accused Israeli intelligence of failing on the job, charging that “thousands of people knew about it and they let this slip by.“

At an earlier rally with supporters, Trump said Israel “had to straighten it out.”

The ex-President also claimed that had he still been in the White House “nobody would be thinking of even going into Israel.”

Trump said the Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization in Lebanon was “very smart,” and appeared to blame President Joe Biden for clashes which broke out on Israel’s northern border.

Trump also used the occasion to personally attack Netanyahu.

Revealing what might be classified information, he said the U.S. had been working with Israel in planning an attack on top Iranian military leader Major General Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in an American drone strike in 2020.

According to Trump, Netanyahu had called the night before to say Israel would not take part.

“I’ll never forget that Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing,” Trump said.

Israeli analysts, reacting to these remarks, have pointed out that while Israel likely had a role in the intelligence planning that preceded the assassination, there was no need for it to be physically present.

Trump’s remarks drew almost immediate condemnation from Republican party rivals, with Florida Governor Ron De Santis writing on social media that “it is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel.”

Trump’s supporters – and the ex-president himself – claim he was the most pro-Israel president to ever sit in the Oval Office.