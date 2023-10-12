Israel saw 'unspecified' sign of impending Hamas attack

Report claims that senior intelligence officers discussed the 'signs' on Friday night, agreeing to continue debate on Saturday morning

Israel saw preliminary signs that something was brewing before Hamas launched its deadly attack on Saturday morning, IDF Spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said Thursday.

Hagari said that while there had been signs, there were no major intelligence warnings.

“There was no such warning. The signs that came up hours before could be based on different intelligence signs,” he said.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that senior intelligence officers had discussed the indications on Friday night, and agreed to continue their debate on Saturday morning.

Since the brutal Hamas offensive shattered Israel on Saturday morning, there have been a plethora of reports that Israel had received advance notification from Egypt that Hamas was planning “something big.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the claim of prior notification as “fake news.”

A report in al-Monitor later said Egypt had sent warnings, but the information was unspecific, and not passed on to Netanyahu.

On Wednesday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said Egypt had warned Israel three days before the attack.

“I think the question was at what level,” he told reporters.

Some Israelis are comparing the intelligence failure about the Hamas attack to the intelligence debacle which preceded the 1973 Yom Kippur war, when senior IDF intelligence offices, wedded to the concept that the Arab states were not ready for war with Israel, arrogantly dismissed signs of an impending two front attack by Syria and Egypt. They paid with the jobs after the war.

SEE ALSO - Only a handful knew: Hamas official reveals planning process of surprise attack