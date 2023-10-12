UK sees alarming spike in antisemitic incidents

While there has been an outpouring of support for Israel at the governmental level, antisemitism toward local Jews has spiked in the UK

The United Kingdom has witnessed a dramatic spike in antisemitic incidents since Hamas launched its offensive against Israel on Saturday, the Community Security Trust (CST) said.

The CST noted at least 89 incidents in the period October 7 to October 10 – a 300 percent increase of the same period last year.

The Trust said that it has also logged 65 incidents that have not been classified as antisemitic. These include criminal acts affecting Jewish people and property, suspicious behavior near Jewish locations, and anti-Israel activity that is not directed at the Jewish community or does not use antisemitic language.

“In many cases, the perpetrators of these disgraceful incidents are using the symbols and language of pro-Palestinian politics as rhetorical weapons with which to threaten and abuse Jewish people,” the CST said.

Police have increased their presence in areas with large Jewish populations, although they have also been criticized for not acting robustly enough in some cases.

“We are aware that this conflict has a far-reaching impact on communities around the world, and we extend our full support to those affected in London,” the Jewish Chronicle quoted Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine as saying.

British Jews have reported feeling increasingly nervous and insecure since the war began. Some Jewish schools have told their pupils not to wear their school blazers out of school grounds, or to cover up their kippah (skullcap).

Although British politicians from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak down have made all the right noises, hatred has been especially virulent online, with British Muslim, left-wingers, and members of Academia variously tweeting support for Hamas and hatred of Israel.

“These gruesome Hamas fan clubs are led by hate merchants and wannabe terrorists who carry along behind them a trail of ignorant trend-followers, usually rage-filled leftists who have replaced their moral compass with Instagram quotes from Marx and Frantz Fanon,” Juliet Samuels wrote in a passionate column in the Times.

“Britain should not be an arena for antisemitism masquerading as free expression,” the paper wrote in an editorial Thursday. “Police have in the past been criticized for being over-zealous on bogus hate crimes. In this case, the threat is real and should be treated as such.”

France has also seen a dangerous spike in antisemitism. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Thursday on France Inter that there had been "more than a hundred antisemitic acts" in France since Saturday when the deadly attacks by Hamas terrorists in Israel occurred. These acts have so far ranged from tags to insults, he said, and “24 people had been arrested.” Pharos, the online hate reporting platform, had received “more than 2,000 reports.”