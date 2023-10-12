Israeli emergency responder: 'I saw 20 children shot, burned and piled together in two piles'

The Hamas worst atrocities ZAKA southern region head of operations Yossi Landau saw in southern Israel were in Kfar Aza

An emergency community responder recounted horrific details of the unfathomable cruelty shown by Palestinian terrorists toward civilians in southern Israeli communities, including pregnant women and young children.

ZAKA southern region head of operations Yossi Landau said that in his long career as an emergency responder he never saw horrors comparing to those unleashed by Gazan terrorists on Saturday. ZAKA is a volunteer civilian emergency response organization, comprised mainly of religious Jews, who help to collect human remains after terrorist attacks.

In the first home he and his colleagues entered "we see a pregnant lady lying on the floor, and then we turn her around and see that the stomach is cut open, wide open. The unborn baby, still connected with a umbilical cord, was stabbed with a knife. And the mother was shot in the head. And you use your imagination, trying to figure out what came first."

Asked by anchor David Matlin to respond to claims that Israeli reports of Hamas atrocities were "exaggerated," Landau went on to recount what he saw in the neighboring house.

"In the living room we see two parents, mother and father, with hands tied behind their backs. Lying by their side were two small children, with their hands also tied behind their back. They were all burned to death. The terrorists were sitting at the table and eating while they torched them to death."

"I saw a dead mother holding her dead baby, both killed with a single bullet that went through them. I saw 20 children shot and burned and piled together in two piles."

Overall, Landau said he saw 670 dead bodies.

Asked whether he believed that all bodies have been recovered, Landau said he had no way of knowing.

Landau further added that the scene of the worst atrocities were in Kfar Aza, the kibbutz from which i24NEWS' Nicole Zedek filed a report on scenes of sheer horror.