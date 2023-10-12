At Israeli embassy in Baku, Shia Muslims mourn with Jews

Over 1,000 Azerbaijanis have come to pay their respects, finding echoes of their own past in the recent massacre

The recent heartbreaking Hamas attack in Israel has deeply shaken the global community, and Azerbaijan, a state with a Muslim Shia majority is no exception.

More than a thousand Azerbaijanis came by the Israeli Embassy in Baku over the last 5 days to demonstrate their unwavering support for the Jewish people. They came bearing flowers, candles, toys, flags, and posters carrying messages of "Our Thoughts Are with Israel" and "We Stand in Solidarity.”

“I was deeply touched by the solidarity demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people. I have talked to the young students who brought flowers to the Israeli Embassy, their support is genuine”, said Sam Kliger, AJC's Director of Russian and Eurasian Affairs.

Courtesy: Avi Monakov Sam Kliger, AJJC's Director of Russian and Eurasian Affairs, visits the memorial outside Israel's embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Jewish community is not only one of the oldest and largest in the Muslim world, but also one of the most secure. “We had no doubt that the Azerbaijani people would stand with Israel during this tragic period,” Rabbi Zamir Isyaev, who represents the Sephardi community in Baku, said, expressing gratitude for this heartfelt gesture from the Azerbaijani people.

"Azerbaijanis, too, have endured their share of harrowing times in history. The Jewish community in Azerbaijan vividly remembers the Khojali massacre that occurred three decades ago."

The massacre, in which more than 600 Azerbaijani civilians perished at the hands of Armenian separatists in a single night, serves as a stark reminder of the significance of unity and compassion in the face of adversity.