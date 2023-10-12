The difficult forensic procedure of identifying victims of Hamas massacre

Less than a third of the victims of the Hamas attack have been formally identified, as the Police undertake the rigorous forensic process

Six days have passed since Hamas launched its surprise offensive against Israel, and the number of people killed continues to rise. Behind this appalling toll lies the difficulty of identifying the victims. The Israeli army said Thursday that 1,076 bodies had been recovered so far, including 854 civilians and 222 soldiers.

However, only 361 of the deceased civilians have been formally identified to date, including 264 who have already been buried. Of the soldiers killed, 222 of them have been identified, including 138 who have been buried. The army says it is doing its best to ensure that the victims are buried before Saturday, the Sabbath, in order to respect Jewish religious law.

The process of identifying soldiers is done more quickly thanks to the databases available to the IDF, including DNA samples, fingerprints, and photos of each soldier. But the identification of civilians is much more complex because this data is generally less complete and less accessible. The civilian biometric database in Israel, which is incomplete, does not allow sufficient verification of identity to allow for burial. The army is therefore striving to combine the military and civilian biometric systems in order to enable correct and rapid identification of the dead.

Adding significant challenges in some cases are that a not insignificant number of the victim’s bodies have been mutilated, and do not allow for rapid identification. Of course, the army and police want to avoid mistakes and sending incorrect messages to families. Therefore, they are working to ensure that they have as reliable an identification process as possible.

As part of the efforts to shorten the process of identifying victims, the Israeli army has begun creating databases of photos, fingerprints, DNA, biometric data and teeth. They have invited the public who are missing close relatives to volunteer DNA samples to facilitate the process.

As for the hostages, the army is leading two teams to locate them. So far, the IDF has informed 97 families that their loved ones — soldiers or civilians — are in Gaza.