'This is the most difficult image we’ve ever posted'

The Daily Telegraph's front page on Friday.
A photograph of the bloodied corpse of an Israeli toddler, butchered by Gazan terrorists, sends shockwaves

The Israeli government published a graphic photo of the bloodied corpse of a toddler murdered by Gazan terrorists. At the time of writing, Israeli death toll from the Hamas massacre was in excess of 1,300. 

The photo was accompanied by the following message: “This is the most difficult image we’ve ever posted. As we are writing this we are shaking. We went back and forth about posting this, but we need each and every one of you to know. This happened.”

The tweet was picked up and reprinted by the British newspaper the Daily Telegraph in its Friday edition. 

