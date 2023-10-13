On Hamas-declared 'Day of Rage,' violence flares up in West Bank

Fatalities in clashes after Hamas called on 'all of its supporters around the world to hold a Day of Rage' on Friday to 'attack Israelis and Jews'

At least nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank on Friday during rallies in solidarity with the Hamas terrorist group, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

In the deadliest escalation in the conflict in decades, more than 1,300 Israelis were murdered by Hamas terrorists in an incursion from the Gaza Strip launched early Saturday.

At least 44 Palestinians died in the West Bank in violence related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since Saturday, according to the health ministry.

Hamas had called on "all of its supporters around the world to hold a 'Day of Rage'" on Friday to "attack Israelis and Jews."

By Friday afternoon, the ministry reported "nine martyrs by occupation [Israeli] bullets in the West Bank" and some 130 wounded across multiple locations, some critically.

There were similar scenes in the northern city of Nablus, where Palestinians rallied, some holding models of rockets.

In the both cities as well as in Hebron, in the southern West Bank, Palestinians waved and draped themselves in Hamas flags. Banners reading "Lift the siege on Gaza" and "Stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza" were carried through Hebron.