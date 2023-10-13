Brigadier General (resp.) Gal Hirsh, the leader of the task force said, "We will physically visit all families of the missing and provide answer"

Following Hamas' terror attacks on Israel, where over 140 civilians were kidnaped and are currently held captive in Gaza, a unit in the IDF has specialized on the case.

The Kidnapped and Missing Persons Task Force, involves a specialized team of around 200 reserve officers, both male and female, who will personally reach out to families coping with the uncertainty of missing loved ones.

Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, who heads the Kidnapped and Missing Persons Task Force, has initiated this compassionate effort to facilitate communication between these families and the authorities.

The primary objective is to establish direct and personal contact with the affected families during these challenging times.

This team is comprises reserve officers who have volunteered for this mission. They will receive specialized training to ensure they approach their task with sensitivity and care, emphasizing the significance of providing personal and face-to-face connections with the affected families.

Simultaneously, while efforts to gather information about the missing individuals continue, this initiative is committed to reassuring the families that their loved ones have not been forgotten.

To streamline communication and coordination, all arrangements for connecting with these families will be managed through the national control center for the treatment of the families of abducted and missing persons, accessible via the hotline 6754*.

Brigadier General (resp.) Gal Hirsch, the leader of this mission said, "We will physically visit all families of the missing to provide answers and establish personal contact. We have recruited senior and experienced officers who come to the families to assist during this uncertain time."