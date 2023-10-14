LIVEBLOG: Death toll at over 1,300, IDF prepares for ground incursion as Gazans evacuate
According to the United Nations, more than 423,000 Gazans had already fled their homes, even before Israel’s Friday directive to evacuate
IDF says Hamas’s aerial forces leader killed in overnight strike
The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday morning it had killed a senior member of the Hamas terror group in an overnight airstrike in the Gaza Strip.
The strike, targeting a headquarters from which the terror group managed its aerial activity, killed the head of Hamas’s aerial forces Murad Abu Murad, according to the IDF.
Thai death toll in Israel-Gaza conflict hits 24: PM
Three more Thai nationals have died in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, bringing the death toll to 24, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Saturday.
"I have been informed that there are three more people who died, making it a total of 24," Srettha told reporters.
Two additional Thai nationals have been wounded, the Thai foreign ministry said, bringing the total to 16.
About 30,000 Thais are working in Israel, mostly in the agriculture sector, according to the kingdom's labour ministry.
Hamas operatives arrested in Nablus during army operation
Israeli security forces, together with IDF fighters and under the direction of the Shin Bet internal security service, arrested two Hamas terrorists in the Nablus area, Hebrew language media reported Saturday morning.
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Thousands of Palestinians fled Saturday to southern Gaza seeking refuge after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel's history.
Borrell calls Israel's evacuation plan 'utterly impossible'
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday that a plan by Israel to evacuate more than one million people out of northern Gaza in a single day was "utterly impossible to implement."