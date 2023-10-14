LIVEBLOG: Death toll at over 1,300, IDF prepares for ground incursion as Gazans evacuate

Thai death toll in Israel-Gaza conflict hits 24: PM

Three more Thai nationals have died in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, bringing the death toll to 24, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Saturday.

"I have been informed that there are three more people who died, making it a total of 24," Srettha told reporters.

Two additional Thai nationals have been wounded, the Thai foreign ministry said, bringing the total to 16.

About 30,000 Thais are working in Israel, mostly in the agriculture sector, according to the kingdom's labour ministry.