Hamas is counting on this 'collateral damage' for the purposes of its propaganda campaigns. They need strong images for the press.

Friday morning, the IDF gave civilians residing in the northern Gaza Strip 24 hours to leave their homes and head south, as far away from the fighting zone as possible. This call is not a summons but a warning. It's up to those who hear it to make their decision. And these 24 hours are in no way a request. They demonstrate an urgency, but it is clear that if, on the ground, a humanitarian exodus is underway, the IDF will wait for it to end.

Hamas was quick to overturn this call and order residents not to move. In some places, the “neighborhood police” physically prevented those who attempted to leave from leaving. These families live above or beside bunkers and strategic Hamas and Islamic Jihad bases. These families, like schools and hospitals, serve as human shields for terrorists.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 Adorned in Hamas flags, Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers near Nablus in the West Bank, October 13, 2023.

Hamas is banking on the psychological pressure that the presence of innocent civilians inflicts on the morale of IDF soldiers, who fear, above all, making collateral victims. While Hamas counts on this collateral damage for the needs of its propaganda campaigns. They need strong images for the press.

But the main culprits are the United Nations and all those who, apart from sterile declarations, do nothing to assist people in danger. The UN Secretary-General believes that 24 hours is too short. What if it was the eruption of a volcano? Or secondary tremors from an earthquake? Would he blame the volcano for erupting too soon? Instead of quibbling, shouldn't he consider a contingency plan?

Israel has planned airdrops of food over the areas where people who will evacuate the fighting zone will gather.

And here it is: The UN, NATO, the European Union, and any nation advocating respect for human life must immediately unite to pressure Egypt to open its doors to Gazan refugees and accommodate a temporary reception space - for as long as the fighting lasts, at least. If Egypt refuses, it is enough to force it by parachuting hundreds of tents, mattresses, and food onto North Sinai in a fait accompli. Hasn't Turkey welcomed millions of Syrian refugees?

By simply making remarks, the UN is complicit with Hamas, which, in addition to a hundred captives, holds two million Palestinian civilians hostage. By remonstrating with Israel, instead of confronting the wealthy Arab countries with their responsibilities, the UN is playing into the hands of the terrorists. To a friend stuck in a war situation, especially if they have children, what would you advise? To stay there? To take your time to leave? To run away while they can?

Israel has planned airdrops of food over the areas where people will mass who will evacuate the combat zone. Israel is doing its utmost to spare the lives of innocent Palestinians. Not for its image. Not to please international opinion. Not according to international law on armed conflicts. But out of respect for the values ​​of Judaism. And those elementary to human compassion.

Mr. Secretary General of the UN, when it comes to humanitarian matters, the word impossible should not be used.