Hamas documents reveal plans to target civilians - report

Israeli first responders have discovered documents on the bodies of Hamas terrorists that detail the group's intentions to harm civilians and school children, as shared with NBC News.

The documents included maps and plans indicating Hamas's intent to kill or take hostages among the civilian population.

One document labeled "Top Secret" outlines a plan for an attack on Kfar Sa’ad, directing "Combat Unit 1" to "contain the new Da’at school" and "Combat Unit 2" to "collect hostages," "search the Bnei Akiva youth center," and "search the old Da’at school."

Another document titled "Top Secret Maneuver" describes a plan for Hamas units to secure different sides of Kfar Sa’ad, with orders to maximize casualties and capture hostages, even specifying the use of a dining hall for this purpose.

Israeli officials are currently examining a larger collection of documents that reveal Hamas's systematic gathering of intelligence on kibbutzim bordering Gaza and specific attack plans for each village, with an intentional focus on targeting women and children.

Speaking anonymously due to the ongoing investigation, an IDF official expressed astonishment at the extent of planning behind this mass terrorist attack, stating, "I've never seen this kind of detailed planning” for a mass terror assault.