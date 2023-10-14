LIVEBLOG: IDF holds out on ground maneuver, giving Gazans more time to evacuate

After Hamas infiltrated Israel, reports have revealed the terrorist group planned civilian massacres and an invasion, with a death toll standing at over 1,300

Israel entered its ninth day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack. Over the weekend a report revealed that the Palestinian terrorist group planned civilian massacres to the smallest detail, as part of its infiltration which killed children, women and elderly, with over 1,300 brutally murdered.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has since struck several terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including high-ranking Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) members. After numerous attempts to warn Gaza residents, the Israeli army continued to hold out on a ground maneuver, giving more time for evacuations.

According to the IDF, the Hamas terrorist group has its center of operations in Gaza City, toward the north of the coastal enclave. So far more than 423,000 Palestinians have already left their homes, according to the UN.

Meanwhile, international support has continued to be expressed by world leaders. In addition, the United States has shown its unwavering support with the visit of both Secretary of State Anthony Blinken paying Israel a visit and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

