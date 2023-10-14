LIVEBLOG: IDF holds out on ground maneuver, giving Gazans more time to evacuate
After Hamas infiltrated Israel, reports have revealed the terrorist group planned civilian massacres and an invasion, with a death toll standing at over 1,300
Israel entered its ninth day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack. Over the weekend a report revealed that the Palestinian terrorist group planned civilian massacres to the smallest detail, as part of its infiltration which killed children, women and elderly, with over 1,300 brutally murdered.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has since struck several terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including high-ranking Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) members. After numerous attempts to warn Gaza residents, the Israeli army continued to hold out on a ground maneuver, giving more time for evacuations.
According to the IDF, the Hamas terrorist group has its center of operations in Gaza City, toward the north of the coastal enclave. So far more than 423,000 Palestinians have already left their homes, according to the UN.
Meanwhile, international support has continued to be expressed by world leaders. In addition, the United States has shown its unwavering support with the visit of both Secretary of State Anthony Blinken paying Israel a visit and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
To catch up on the events of the war from Saturday, CLICK HERE.
China will send an envoy to promote a ceasefire, as well as peace talks
IDF kills another Hamas leader who led the brutal attack on Israeli communities
The IDF and the Shin Bet internal agency identified and killed a Hamas terrorist leader who led one of the brutal attacks on October 7 against Israeli communities.
"IDF warplanes, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, killed last night in the Gaza Strip, Bilal al-Kedra, the commander of the Nakhaba force in the South Khan Yunis battalion of the terrorist organization Hamas, who was responsible for the murderous raid on Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz," a statement revealed.
"Other operatives in the terrorist organization Hamas as well as in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were eliminated," the statement added.
"During the night, the IDF attacked over a hundred military targets in the neighborhoods of Zeytun, Khan Yunis and West Jablia, along with targets that harm the capabilities of the terrorist organization Hamas."
"Military headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were also destroyed"
"In addition, the IDF destroyed a number of terrorist infrastructures of the security mechanisms that belong to the terrorist organization Hamas and are part of the organization's governance structure, both in routine and emergency situations. Many of those who belong to these infrastructures actively participate in fighting," the statement concluded.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hezbollah release video of its attack on Israeli territory
The military news of Hezbollah released a video, showing scenes from attacks with guides missiles and mortars shells on a number of "Zionist positions" near Har Dov, Shebaa Farms. The Lebanese terrorist group listed the areas as Radar, Roysat El Alam, Samakah, Zebedin and Ramtha.
Saudi Crown Prince MBS meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony in Riyadh
U.S. State Department raises casualty count to 29 Americans confirmed dead
The U.S. State Department announced that 29 Americans were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack. A spokesperson also confirmed that 15 others are considered missing.
IDF discloses the names of seven more soldiers after families were notified
The latest disclosure by the IDF included the 18 year old Corporal Kamay Achiel, who was killed at sea, in an accident near Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
Israel continues to target terrorists emerging out of tunnels from Gaza Strip
The IDF continued to strike Hamas military targets throughout the Gaza Strip, the army said in a statement.
Among the targets hit, terrorists of the terrorist group were eliminated, military infrastructure was destroyed, including rocket launch sites and munitions.
"Later in the day, a combat helicopter located a building where several terrorists were located, attacked and eliminated them," the IDF statement said.
In addition, the IDF identified several Hamas terrorists who had emerged from a tunnel in the Gaza Strip, in the afternoon. Jets had then targeted and eliminated the threat.
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Upper Galilee, northern Israel
Aleppo airport in Syria targeted by strike attributed to Israel
IDF officials say tens of thousands will take part in Gaza ground maneuver
Israeli military officials detailed the imminent ground maneuver to the New York Times, saying tens of thousands will take part in the operation. The objective was defined as taking control of the Gaza Strip in order to destroy the Hamas leadership.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin confirms second aircraft carrier being sent
Iran's Foreign Minister meets with Hamas leadership in Qatar
Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and the leadership of Hamas in Doha, the capital of Qatar. A day before, Iran’s top diplomat had met with Hezbollah leader Nasrallah in Beirut.