Unprecedented offensive: Israeli soldiers set to enter Gaza — Analysis

It is certain that the Hamas terrorists have been preparing for months, since in carrying out their massacres on Israel, but the IDF also has surprises

Tens of thousands of troops are standing by for the Israeli incursion into Gaza. A military “tsunami” against Hamas, incomparable with anything Israel has previously experienced. Even the military operation of 2014 is nothing in comparison to the scale of the offensive that is being prepared. Some incursions have already been carried out by the Israeli army, mainly in order to set up forward command posts, essential to the conduct of operations as they are the intermediaries between the senior command and the ground. At the time of writing, shooting exercises and equipment checks are underway.

All of the operational and strategic characteristics of the operation are being approved at the senior level of each unit. The IDF is now waiting for the most opportune moment, as it should, to strike. Nothing is “top secret”, it’s just a matter of waiting for the most favorable conditions on the ground. The Israeli army is also waiting in order to determine the status of the evacuation of innocent civilian residents of northern Gaza. But, there is one problem: the two main routes suggested for residents to use are being blocked by Hamas, which seeks to prevent residents from leaving and intends to use them as human shields.

What “surprises” are Hamas preparing for Israeli soldiers? It is certain that the terrorists have been preparing for months, since in carrying out their massacres, they knew very well that the Israeli response would involve a fearsome ground operation. And they're prepared: snipers, mines, vehicle obstacles and more. But the IDF also has surprises that they won’t expect.

Regarding the hostages, there will obviously be operations to try to recover them. Let us remember that around 70 percent of them are in the hands of Hamas, the rest are held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and small factions affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda. According to Shin Bet interrogations of captured terrorists, Israel has intelligence that provides operational opportunities that would allow attempts to free some of them.

Michael Giladi/Flash90 IDF Armored forces at a staging area near the northern Israeli border with Lebanon.

What about the northern front?

On the northern front, the measures are still being tested, with what Hezbollah can impose on the Israelis, and a new potential theater of operations in Syria. The arrival of pro-Iranian Shiite militias from Iraq would reinforce a hostile presence in southern Syria.

In both cases, a deeper reflection by the nations sheltering these terrorists is required, such as Lebanon, a bankrupt nation with a caretaker government, which has no influence over Hezbollah, but the government would pay the price with enormous damage, as would Syria.

All scenarios are on the table now. Israel could, for example, strike a major blow in the north, as a preventive strike in order to restore a deterrent effect that we have lost in Gaza.

Jacob Mattingly / United States Department of Defense / AFP The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sails in the Eastern Mediterranean, October 11, 2023.

Israel must show Nasrallah that we are not afraid of him

At the same time, the sending of two aircraft carrier strike groups from the world's leading power must give Nasrallah a pause for thought. U.S. President Joe Biden's absolute determination in favor of Israel gives us increased anti-aircraft defense in any case.

The Americans will initially help protect us against any possible attack, but if they see that we are in danger they will intervene with sophisticated equipment. And believe me, they have them.