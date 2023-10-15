La'aretz: The organization helping Israelis get home

Dubai International Airport has one of the highest passenger traffic rates in the world, and is now a transit point for Israelis shortening their trips abroad

Flying back to a country at war is no small feat. Dozens of flights are canceled per day amid uncertainties on the ground. Despite the mayhem, in Dubai, one of the main airport hubs in the world, there is some special traffic this week.

Around six to seven flights operate between the United Arab Emirates and Israel everyday. Now, those travelers are rushing back to Israel to join in the war effort. Liron Zaslansky, Israel's Consul General in Dubai, told i24NEWS, “The solidarity within the Jewish world is simply amazing”

Zaslanksy said that the consulate was being helped by the non-profit group "La’aretz" (meaning: to Israel) and together they've helped over 600 Israelis to reduce their layover time. This includes reservists who were vacationing in Asia and are now returning to serve in the army, others who are attending funerals of the now more than 1,400 people who were killed, and medical staff. There was even a family of 35 members, including a great-grandmother, who journeyed to Israel.

Shelly Pitman, founder of La’aretz, told i24NEWS that many flights were canceled in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attack. Their organization stepped in to bring back the flights, explaining, “Every soldier makes a big difference. So, I hope our efforts make a difference.” The group is now working on providing aid to families who have lost relatives in the ongoing war.

There are now daily flights provided by carriers such as El Al, Arkia, Israir and Fly Dubai doing the three-and-a-half hour journey. Zaslansky added, “It's amazing to see the Jewish world come together to help Israel."