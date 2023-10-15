LIVEBLOG: IDF strikes continue overnight in Gaza, southern Lebanon, as war on Hamas intensifies

The terrorist attack that started the war killed at least 1,400 in Israel, with over 3,500 wounded, and at least 150 hostages, many from various nationalities

Israel entered its tenth day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack on October 7. Israeli President Isaac Herzog revealed on Sunday that the Palestinian terrorist group had planned the civilian massacres down to the smallest detail, as part of its infiltration which killed children, women and elderly, with over 1,400 brutally murdered.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has since struck several terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including high-ranking Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) members, continuing with more strike over night between Sunday and Monday. There have also been heavy exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

After numerous attempts to warn Gaza residents to evacuate, the humanitarian corridor was closed and the IDF was preparing for its next stage which could include a ground operation. In the meantime, it was reported that the Rafah crossing with Egypt would finally be opened for a brief period to allow humanitarian aid to enter and to allow foreign nationals to leave the Strip.

