Channel 13's Arab-Israeli news anchor Lucy Aharish saved two families from the barbarity of Hamas's attack on October 7, known as "Black Saturday," as the terrorists invaded southern Israel. The journalist received a call from residents who were besieged in their homes in the community of Kfar Aza, as terrorists attempted to break into the safe room.

It began with a Facebook post written by Sharon Shimoni, which said that her brother received a message from his best friend's wife that the couple and their friends were hiding in their shelter. “There are terrorists in their home and they are holding the handle of the shelter firmly upwards,” Sharon quoted the message in her Facebook post.

Shimoni recalls how Aharish intervened by mobilizing her husband, actor Tzahi Halevi, known for his role in the hit Israeli series "Fauda," and the members of his reservist unit. "Lucy didn't just pass on information, she conducted a real private rescue operation. She gave her husband's team the precise location and stayed in touch with them and my brother online throughout the operation," Shimoni wrote.

“She prayed as a mother prays for her children, and held her breath until the terrorists were eliminated and the two families were freed.”

Lucy also addressed the global audience: When anchoring the news later, she switched to English to talk about the situation in Israel. “I am sorry I am using my microphone to send the message to the world. As a journalist, it is my only weapon,” she said.

"Hamas murdered and slaughtered in cold blood innocent babies, children, elderly, women, and men. Hamas has fired thousands of rockets and missiles at innocent people, civilians, citizens of the sovereign state of Israel. And we, citizens of the State of Israel, all of us, right and left, secular and religious, Jews, Christians, Druze, Muslims, minorities and immigrants from around the world, are united in this fight. We are fighting for our lives, for our future and mostly for the future of our children," Aharish said passionately on air.