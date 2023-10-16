"Dad, they're shooting at us! Dad, I love you!" — Father recounts how his children were taken by Hamas terrorists

Ilan and Mirit Regev are demanding international pressure on Hamas to release the hostages — including their two children

Mia, 21, and Itay, 18, were among the hundreds of attendees at the Nova music festival, which was brutally attacked during the Hamas invasion on October 7.

Their father, Ilan Regev, was on the phone with Mia as the attack occurred, and shared the horrifying moments of their kidnapping with i24NEWS.

"Dad, they are shooting at us! They're killing us! Dad, I love you! We are in the car and we cannot get out!" Mia screamed over the phone. Her father asked her to send their location when the call disconnected.

Her cries of terror as she screamed for her father can be heard in the harrowing phone call, which Ilan recorded, and was shared with Jean-Charles Banoun, the anchor of "Le Prime" on the i24NEWS French channel.

Listen to the phone call between Mia and her father Ilan:

"It was terrifying to hear my daughter say she was being attacked. I felt completely helpless, there was nothing I could do for them,” Ilan told i24NEWS.

Ilan and Mirit say that since their children were taken on that "Black Saturday" they have not had any rest. But, they remain hopeful that their children will be returned eventually. Now, they are begging for international pressure on Hamas to free the hostages.

“We hope that all countries in the world now understand what Hamas is, and that they will raise their voices to demand the release of the hostages,” Ilan said. The parents said they are convinced that one of the few things that can help their children survive the situation is to have confidence that their parents, their government and their army are doing everything they can to free them.

"Our children are so young, the only thing that can give them hope is the trust they have in us,” said the Regev family.

As of today, Ilan and Mirit only know that their children are in Gaza. "We do not know if they are alive or not. We need some information, but nobody tells us anything, not the army, not the government,” Mirit told i24NEWS.

The IDF has confirmed to the families of 199 hostages that their loved ones are being held in Gaza.