Mossad joins call for closure of Al Jazeera bureau in Israel - report

There are claims that the Qatar-based network and its reporters were revealing military staging areas and other sensitive locations, as Israeli forces assemble

The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad supported the closure of Al Jazeera's operations in Israel, citing potential harm to IDF activities and its soldiers, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

The report claims that the Qatar-based network, and its reporters, were revealing military staging areas and other sensitive locations, as Israeli forces assemble in the south for a possible grand operation in the Gaza Strip.

So far, the IDF Chief of Staff, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the National Security Council and the Shin Bet internal security agency have supported the closure of Al Jazeera, also in part due to its hostile content and speech directed toward Israel.

The Shin Bet reportedly had a reserved position, saying in particular that it is difficult to establish a link between the network’s content and incitement to violence, but in general it did not object to closing Al Jazeera in Israel.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry previously expressed strong opposition to the network's closure, however it was now reportedly taking a different stance. It could be due to a recent publication by Al Jazeera, in which a Hamas video was falsely reported as the release of civilian hostages.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712224769699922310 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Wednesday, a grainy video of a woman and child being left behind as the Hamas terrorists returned to the Gaza Strip was published and first reported as a humanitarian release of hostages, also claiming it was a mother and her two children.

Al Jazeera later corrected the article, after Israeli media pointed out that it was an incident from the day of the attack, and already reported. Furthermore, it was a neighbor named Avital Aladgem and not the mother of 4-year-old Negev and 6-month-old Ashel.