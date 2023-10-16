The revelation comes as sources in Jerusalem say they are expecting President Biden to visit Israel as soon as Wednesday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky intended to make a solidarity visit to Israel to show support amid the nation’s war against Hamas, but was told that “now is not the time,” according to Hebrew-language media. No further explanation as to why the Ukrainian president was denied the visit has been provided yet.

Since October 7, Ukraine’s President Zelensky, who is Jewish, has been vocally supporting Israel and insisting on its “indisputable” right to protect its citizens against Hamas.

“Terror is always a crime, not just against one country or specific victims, but against humanity as a whole,” the President wrote on Telegram.

On his X account, Zelensky also stated that the Ukrainian authorities were working on assisting its citizens in Israel and Gaza. “We have already evacuated over 200 people, mostly women and children, from Israel to Romania. There will be more flights,” said the President.

Despite the claims that the Israel-Hamas war could shift international attention away from the armed conflict in Ukraine, Zelensky has called for the world’s support of Israel. “The world must stand united, so that terror does not attempt to take or destroy life anywhere and at any moment,” he said.

Israel has repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion. However, it has been hesitant to provide itwith the military aid, irking Kyiv, and has sent humanitarian aid instead. Israel has explained its complicated stance as necessary so as not to antagonize Moscow overall, particularly due to Russia’s presence in Syria.

The yet unexplained denial of Zelensky’s solidarity visit comes as the U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly expected to visit Israel as soon as Wednesday. Previously, the White House stated that there were no changes to Biden's itinerary to report. i24NEWS later learned that a visit to Colorado had been canceled, but the President is expected to stay in Washington for meetings.

Germany’s Olaf Scholz is also scheduled to visit Israel on Tuesday. He will then travel to Egypt later this week.