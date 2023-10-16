Just as speeches finished, Hamas launched rockets from Gaza at Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the West Bank

In a gathering at the Knesset, Israel's political leaders addressed the nation, offering poignant insights into their vision for a united front against terror and the challenges the country currently faces.

As the speeches concluded, the pressing reality of ongoing violence became painfully evident, with Hamas launching a barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

President Herzog

President Isaac Herzog's speech emphasized the depth of the grief that has gripped the nation following the recent wave of terror attacks. He stressed that the tragedy had struck all corners of Israeli society, affecting Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Druze, irrespective of their background or beliefs. President Herzog declared, "We are all one Israeli people."

He firmly stated that the nation should not exit the ongoing conflict the same way it entered. "We must not come out of this war the way we entered — not at the political, security or social level."

Prime Minister Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Knesset with a determined outlook, asserting the need for complete victory over Hamas. He emphasized that the path to victory lay in unity, which should encompass not only the military and the government but also every citizen of Israel. "Victory will take time, there will be harsh moments, hurdles, sacrifice is required but we shalll prevail because we are talking our mere existence in this area where there are many dark forces."

Netanyahu portrayed Hamas as part of an "evil axis" led by Iran, drawing parallels with ISIS and the Nazis. He issued a stern warning to Hezbollah in the north, echoing President Biden's message: "Don't test us."

In his speech, Netanyahu also took a moment to acknowledge the mistakes that were made that led to the situation to begin with,"There will be many questions about the disaster that befell us. We will investigate all if it. We are already started drawing lesson, but now we are focusing on one goal and that is to unite our forces and storm ahead to complete victory."

Opposition Leader Lapid

Yair Lapid, the opposition leader emphasized Israel's right to defend itself, even if it meant not being liked by the world, asserting, "The children of the world weren't murdered; it was our children that were murdered." Lapid's speech underlined the unyielding commitment of the Israeli people to protect their nation, despite potential international scrutiny.

Following the speeches, a barge of rockets were fired by Hamas in Gaza toward Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the West Bank. Despite the interception of most of the rockets by the Iron Dome, one woman has been reported wounded in moderate condition in Holon. The situation is still unfolding.