LIVEBLOG: Regional diplomatic efforts intensify, as attacks continue across Israel

There are at least 1,400 killed in Israel, with over 3,500 wounded, and at least 150 hostages, since the brutal Hamas terrorist attack that erupted into a war

Israel entered its eleventh day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack on October 7. Regional diplomatic efforts led by Washington have intensified over the past few days, with U.S. President Joe Biden himself expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Since then, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck several terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including high-ranking Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) members. On the northern border, there have been deadly exchanges of fire with the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah.

The United States has made several statements of support, as well as posturing, in order to deter other countries or actors from expanding the conflict. Washington has also been actively trying to ease a humanitarian crisis, by getting the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt to open for aid and evacuation.

