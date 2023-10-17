Twenty thousand terrorists in Gaza are equivalent to one hundred and twenty thousand IDF soldiers in the open battlefield

On the eve of the possible ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is facing multiple operational challenges. Hamas has been preparing for the Israeli response for months, and is counting on the enemy’s entry into the urban area, where the terrorists consider themselves having an advantage.

In fact, military theory claims that any side that succeeds in inciting the enemy to enter the city under its control multiplies its strength sixfold. In other words, twenty thousand or so terrorists in Gaza are equivalent to one hundred and twenty thousand IDF soldiers fighting in the open battlefield.

The first challenge that the IDF is facing is the collateral damage. The population density per square meter in Gaza is one of the highest in the world. On top of that, Hamas uses this population as human shields. The bunkers of the senior leaders and the command centers of Hamas military leaders are installed under or near schools, hospitals, residential complexes, mosques, buildings occupied by various NGOs or by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The innocent population is also exploited for propaganda purposes and requests for economic assistance. However, the external financial aid rarely reaches them and ends up in the hands of terrorists. Hamas is also counting on the presence of civilians in combat zones to psychologically pressure Israeli fighters who, in this case, will only be able to shoot in self-defense.

These are the reasons why, beyond the moral and humanitarian duty, the IDF is doing everything possible to ensure that this population moves away from the areas of fighting. Meanwhile, for its part, Hamas is doing everything it can to prevent it using force and threats, including installing an explosive trap along the main evacuation route towards the south. It has already led to the killing of 70 innocent Gazans. Once this population is displaced, the IDF, with the support of the international community, must ensure the supply of water and food to them – as well as their security.

The challenges posed by the troops' physical entry into urban area are innumerable. They include mines and all kinds of explosives, or snipers hiding on roofs or among ruins, which forces soldiers to move slowly – and take on a bigger risk. The terrorists are familiar with every nook and cranny of the perimeter they are defending, while the army will be setting foot there for the first time, most likely at night.

In order to deal with those traps, the IDF employs canine detection units, mini-drones, mine-sweeping robots, armored bulldozers and 'smart munitions'. In addition to hitting the targets, the Israeli airstrikes and artillery strikes are tasked with destroying as many obstacles as possible, including the anti-tank barrages.

The terrorists' biggest asset is the 'metro' – a complex underground network of tunnels, dug up to two hundred meters deep, where the enemy can retreat. Today, the IDF has the technological means to detect these excavations, taking into consideration the tectonic, thermal and other indicators.

While the tunnels are hard to destroy from ground level, their vulnerability must be considered elsewhere. One needs to find the entry and exit points of the tunnels to block them. Air vents can also be blocked, but another approach is to release gasses or highly combustible substances. The “metro” then becomes a mousetrap. As soon as the terrorists hiding there attempt to escape, they will be intercepted. And if one stays there too long, the hiding place becomes a grave. Rather than risking the lives of soldiers by having them infiltrate these underground labyrinths, it is more rational for the IDF and its military engineering corps to bury the enemy there.

The geography of the land is extremely important in the offensive. From the outset, the Gaza Strip must be split either into two areas — the north-south split — or into three — north-center-south. In order to break down the different territorial commands of Hamas, one needs to destroy the hierarchical chain by cutting off the headquarters from their brigades and disrupting their communication channels. Adding to this split, there must be a division by neighborhoods: residential areas, industrial zones, the neighborhoods where there are opponents of the Hamas regime and are ready to assist the IDF in overthrowing it. These include informants recruited by the Israeli security agency Shin Bet, members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and participants of the local resistance to Salafism, who are invaluable in guiding the armed forces inside the city and, when necessary, offering them intelligence. That knowledge could include where the access-points to the tunnels are located, as they are often hidden in the floor of a furnished room on the ground floor, or under piles of garbage in a backyard. Finally, there is the sea: the IDF will not only enter Gaza by land. In addition to the naval commanders, numerous elite troops will land on the beaches.

As Hamas has studied the IDF's operational methods during previous clashes, Israel will have to consider altering its tactics in an attempt to confuse the Hamas strategists. Those terrorist planners undoubtedly have some surprises up their sleeves as well, as they claim to have an unstoppable 'secret weapon'.

However, the most significant challenge of all is without a doubt the Israeli civilian hostages held by the terrorists. The first mission in Gaza is to rescue these hostages. These innocents constitute the final line of defense for the Hamas leaders, so the terrorists are likely to keep them alive to save their own skin and to be able to exchange them for the right of passage out of Gaza towards Egypt. The possible solution here is to make it known that Israel would indeed be willing to spare some senior Islamist leaders in exchange for the hostages.

The IDF and the secret services are working hard to obtain information and, possibly, plan one or more hostage release operations. It is not known whether the Israeli forces will manage to save them from the clutches of their torturers or fail to avoid their execution by the fanatics. What's certain is that by committing its atrocities, Hamas has not only signed its death warrant – it has dug out its own grave, two hundred meters deep underground. All that remains is to bury it.