The IDF has evacuated residents of the communities on the Gaza border and has also ordered residents near the border of Lebanon to relocate

Nearly 500,000 people in Israel have been internally displaced since the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

Civilians had to leave their homes in the south of the country as well as in some of the northern localities near the border with Lebanon.

"There are about half a million internally displaced Israelis at the time," said Jonathan Conricus, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in an online briefing. He added that the security forces evacuated all the localities near the Gaza Strip as well as over 20 localities near the border in the north.

On Sunday, the IDF issued an order making the area 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) from the Lebanon border into a military zone, and urged residents of 28 localities which lie up 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from the northern border to relocate.

Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90 A rocket fired from Gaza towards southern Israel hit the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. October 7, 2023.

According to the briefing, many people in the south "evacuated on their own merit and at their own initiative." The spokesperson reported that the displaced found refuge with families in central Israel, an area that has come under rocket fire, but as a whole remains much safer for the civilians. The IDF formally evacuated residents of the city of Sderot and the kibbutz communities that are up to 4.3 miles (7 kilometers) from the Gaza border, and transplanted them to hotels and lodging across the country, including in the Dead Sea area, northern Tel Aviv suburbs, and Tiberias, next to the Sea of Galilee.

"We don't want civilians near the combat zone. We want to protect civilians, first and foremost ours, against the horrible effects of war," said Conricus. He admitted that the situation with the internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip “is worse”.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported on Sunday over one million displaced people in Gaza. Israel requested 1.1 million people to leave for the south of Gaza ahead of the IDF's major ground offensive.

The Israeli security forces are currently preparing the ground offensive in the north of the Gaza Strip to eradicate Hamas and try to free the 199 hostages.